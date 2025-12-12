《TAIPEI TIMES》 Program strives to get rid of animal medical testing

Students operate biomimetic teaching aids in a lab in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of National Chung Hsing University

MEAT SUBSTITUTE: Using technology, six universities are finding new ways to test what needs testing without the use of millions of animals or embryos

By Rachel Lin, Wu Po-hsuan and Sam Garcia / Staff reporters, with staff writer

A Ministry of Education program to develop technologies that can replace animal testing has so far funded 77 courses and trained 2,600 students across six partner universities.

The program subsidizes schools to develop courses on non-animal alternative models, including 3D mapping, digital imaging, virtual and augmented realities and organ-on-a-chip technologies.

Many countries consider finding alternatives to animal testing crucial to meet the challenges of developing new drugs.

In Taiwan, 17.95 million laboratory animals were used in 2023, according to a Ministry of Agriculture report released in October last year on laboratory animals.

Excluding embryos, that number was more than 1.12 million, a decrease of 3.45 percent from 2022, the report said.

More than 16.46 million chicken embryos were used, the most of any animal, and more than 670,000 rodents were used, with mice being the most common, it said.

The ministry’s program, which runs from last year to 2027, is headquartered at National Chung Hsing University and involves National Taiwan University, National Central University, National Cheng Kung University, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology and National Chiayi University, Department of Information and Technology Education Director Chang Pao-li （張寶儷） said.

The program emphasizes replacement, reduction and refinement, known as the “Three Rs” of animal experimentation.

It funds the six schools to offer courses that teach alternative methods to animal testing and the ethics of animal testing, and even helps students find related internships, Chang said.

There are 77 such courses and about 2,600 students have participated in the program, he said.

One course covers how virtual and augmented reality can replicate surgical procedures without the need for live animals, while another trains students to culture in vitro cell models.

People are increasingly paying attention to animal welfare globally, said Wu Pei-hua （吳佩華）, a team leader at the National Center for Biomodels.

Regulations and supporting measures to reduce animal testing are more widespread in Europe and the US than in Taiwan, Wu said.

She said that in 2022, the Executive Yuan set up an inter-agency platform focused on developing technologies that can replace animal testing and implementing the Three Rs.

Many animals die in the process of testing a single new drug, which requires control and test groups, and repeated experiments to determine dosage, each one of which involves about 72 animals, she said.

While safety tests for cosmetics and skin care products used to involve rabbits and live tissue from other animals, today this has progressed to using skin tissue grown through cell cultures, paving the way for organ-on-a-chip technologies, she said.

The center uses liver organ chips from the US instead of lab mice, as the chips use human liver cells, which more closely replicate the human response than mice, Wu said.

However, these chips lack the ability to assess the response of the entire organism, so alternative methods to animal testing often integrate other technologies to increase accuracy, she said.

