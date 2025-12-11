《TAIPEI TIMES》 President touts human rights efforts

President William Lai, left, and Indonesian Legal Aid and Human Rights Association chairman Julius Ibrani pose with the Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award at a ceremony in Taipei on Human Rights Day yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

AWARD CEREMONY:The Indonesian Legal Aid and Human Rights Association is a defender of rights that has built a network that deserves respect, William Lai said

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwan has continued to take action to bolster human rights, President William Lai （賴清德） said in an address at the Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award ceremony in Taipei on Human Rights Day yesterday, adding that the need to defend freedom and democracy has never been more urgent in the face of a global democratic retreat and China’s multifaceted threats.

The Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, a non-profit organization funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presented the award to the Indonesian Legal Aid and Human Rights Association （PBHI） at the ceremony, which Lai presided over, and was attended by foreign diplomats and association members.

Lai presented the award and a US$100,000 grant to PBHI chairman Julius Ibrani.

The PBHI is a defender of human rights that has built a “cross-border human rights network that deserves our deepest respect,” Lai said.

He also spoke about Taiwan’s journey to democracy, referencing former authoritarian rule and the Martial Law period.

Taiwan has taken steps to safeguard human rights, including releasing the National Human Rights Action Plan in 2022 and this year establishing human rights indicators that follow UN standards, he said.

The need to defend freedom and democracy has “never been more urgent” in the face of a global democratic retreat and China’s multifaceted threats, he said.

“Defending democracy is no easy task and consolidating democracy requires great determination,” Lai said, adding that the spirit of PBHI and many other human rights groups that never give up hope in the midst of difficulties is the best inspiration.

“We hope that people from all regions, countries and parties can stand together and defend universal values so that everyone can enjoy their rights as human beings, and the light of democracy can continue to shine out into the world,” he said.

The award recognizes those who promote international human rights, as well as representing the determination of Taiwan and its democratic partners around the world to jointly defend human rights, deepen freedom and put democracy into practice, he added.

Founded in 1996, the PBHI promotes human rights protections and access to justice in Indonesia through legal aid, advocacy actions and policy reform.

Ibrani facilitated discussions on alleged human rights abuses in what at the time was the Indonesian province of East Timor, leading to the establishment of the Indonesia-East Timor Commission of Truth and Friendship.

The PHBI helped the region gain independence as Timor-Leste in 1999.

Ibrani dedicated the award to people who faced human rights abuses and “those who were willing and courageous enough to stand with us, even when it put their safety, their freedom and even their lives at risk.”

That includes women who faced sexual violence and discrimination, indigenous people whose nature and heritage were destroyed, and students who protested for a clean government, he said.

The award “puts a spotlight on all the human rights defenders who may never stand on a stage,” he added.

Today, the civic space is “literally dead,” as Indonesians face a democratic setback under a newly elected military-authoritarian regime, Ibrani said.

“The human desire for dignity and freedom will never fade away. It adapts, persists and rises, stronger and stronger,” he said.

Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu （韓國瑜）, who is chairman of the foundation, told the ceremony that the PHBI symbolizes “the resilience and moral force of civil society across Asia.”

The latest Freedom House report said that last year was the 19th consecutive year in which global freedom declined, Han said, adding that the ceremony was a message to the world that “the defense of democracy and human rights is always worthy of support, remembrance and continuation.”

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法