《TAIPEI TIMES》 KMT chair to meet with Xi, but at a price: source

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Vice Chairman Chang Jung-kung, left, and China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Director Song Tao are pictured during a meeting in Shanghai, China, on Nov., 14. Photo coutes of the KMT

CROSS-STRAIT COLLABORATION: The new KMT chairwoman expressed interest in meeting the Chinese president from the start, but she’ll have to pay to get in

By Chen Yun and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters

請繼續往下閱讀...

Beijing allegedly agreed to let Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun （鄭麗文） meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） around the Lunar New Year holiday next year on three conditions, including that the KMT block Taiwan’s arms purchases, a source said yesterday.

Cheng has expressed interest in meeting Xi since she won the KMT’s chairmanship election in October.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a consensus on a meeting was allegedly reached after two KMT vice chairmen visited China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Director Song Tao （宋濤） in China last month.

Beijing allegedly gave the KMT three conditions it had to meet to show that the party is “steadily moving on the right track of history,” given that Cheng is a former Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） member.

Cheng entered politics as a member of the DPP, but left in 2002 and joined the KMT in 2005.

Beijing said it made the proposal to prevent the KMT from “going off track” during campaigns for next year’s nine-in-one elections, the source said.

One of the conditions is to block the defense budget for arms purchases proposed by the DPP administration, to “eradicate” President William Lai’s （賴清德） “provocative attempts to achieve Taiwanese independence by force or with US support,” the source said.

The KMT must also boycott legislation aimed at “discriminating against Chinese spouses in Taiwan or limiting their freedoms,” as well as those that hinder Chinese commercial activities or investments in Taiwan, they said.

The last condition requires the KMT to initiate reforms or take action to remove institutional obstacles to “Chinese reunification,” the source said.

After discussing China’s proposal, the party sent KMT Vice Chairman Chang Jung-kung （張榮恭） to Beijing on Nov. 13 to report their decision in person to high-ranking Chinese officials, including Song, the source said, adding that Chang allegedly immediately received approval for a Cheng-Xi meeting around the Lunar New Year holiday.

The source cited Song as saying that Beijing would shape the Cross-Strait Economic, Trade and Culture Forum as the most important and representative cross-strait exchange platform, based on the so-called “1992 consensus” and the concept of “interpreting the ‘one China’ principle separately.”

The KMT “must take further actions” to promote Cheng’s idea of “making all Taiwanese say ‘I’m a Chinese,’” the source quoted Song as saying.

The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi （蘇起） in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

The KMT yesterday denied the news report, saying it was completely fabricated and aimed to manipulate politics.

The party’s vice chairmen traveled to China much earlier than Lai’s article on the Washington Post announcing Taiwan’s planned US$40 billion special defense budget, it said, adding that it was ridiculous to associate the visits with the defense budget.

The KMT’s pursuit of cross-strait peace without undermining national dignity would not change, the party said.

The party is willing to take responsibility for facilitating cross-strait peace and improving people’s livelihoods, it said, adding that it despised the fabricated story of the “three conditions.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法