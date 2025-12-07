為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Majority of US procurement on schedule: ministry

    2025/12/07 03:00
    Taiwanese flags are pictured at the Ministry of National Defense in Taipei on Dec. 26, 2022. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

    Taiwanese flags are pictured at the Ministry of National Defense in Taipei on Dec. 26, 2022. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

    By Huang Tzu-yang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The majority of the 18 ongoing public budget military procurement projects from the US are progressing normally, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan on Friday.

    The second batch of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems （HIMARS） multiple-launch rocket launchers, which has extended strike capabilities, is set to be delivered ahead of schedule next year, and 80 M1A2T main battle tanks have already been delivered, the report said.

    Taiwan purchased 29 HIMARS launchers from the US worth NT$32.5 billion （US$1.04 billion） and received the first 11 last year, it said.

    The second batch of 18 HIMARS launchers, originally scheduled for delivery in 2027, has now been confirmed for completion one year earlier, with all units to be delivered next year, the ministry said, adding that it would greatly enhance the military’s cross-region reinforcement and precision strike capabilities.

    Eighty M1A2T Abrams main battle tanks have already been delivered, and the delivery of the remaining 39 is on schedule, the report said.

    The tanks are gradually replacing older tanks and bolstering the army’s capability to defend the capital and stop an amphibious assault on the beaches, it added.

    The delivery of Javelin and TOW missiles, the navy’s Block 1B Phalanx close-in weapons system, and missile-bearing drones highlight the nation’s effort to reinforce its asymmetric combat capabilities, it said.

    Regarding delays in the delivery of F-16 Block 70 jets, the report said the first jet was expected to roll off the production line in 2023, but was delayed to this year due to research and development of bespoke systems.

    The delivery of the entire order, 66 F-16s, has been set for next year and has not been subject to further delays, it added.

    While the 141 F-16A/B block 20s, obtained in 1997, were upgraded to the F-16V standard last year, the AGM-154C Joint Standoff Weapon （JSOW） missiles they were to be outfitted with have been delayed due to longer production times, as Taiwan purchased the newest model, the ministry said.

    Global production capability for the MK-48 heavy torpedo, which Taiwan purchased for the Hai Kun （海鯤）, the nation’s first indigenous defense submarine, has been affected by the Russia-Ukraine war, and delivery has been pushed back from 2028 to 2030, the report said.

    The US government is aware of supply chain issues and has made Taiwan a priority partner, while expediting deliveries and back-end logistics to prevent repeat incidents of completed equipment left to sit in warehouses undelivered, it added.

    The military would continue maintain close contact with the US to ensure equipment is delivered and integrated into combat units, the ministry said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播