《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai reiterates commitment to defense

President William Lai speaks at an event in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo: CNA

SHARED ISSUE:China’s authoritarian expansion impacts the international community, the foreign minister said, calling for a security mechanism with like-minded countries

By Su Yong-yao and Lee I-chia / Staff reporters, with Reuters

Taiwan reiterated its commitment to bolstering its self-defense to uphold regional peace, as ranking officials expressed appreciation to the US for prioritizing deterring a conflict over Taiwan and highlighting the importance of the security of the first island chain in the US’ latest National Security Strategy.

“Greatly appreciate that the #US National Security Strategy prioritizes deterring a conflict over Taiwan & highlights the security of the First Island Chain. #Taiwan will continue to be a reliable partner deeply committed to strengthening our self-defense to uphold regional peace,” President William Lai （賴清德） wrote on X yesterday.

The 33-page report comes as Beijing increases pressure on Taiwan and Japan, deploying vessels across East Asian waters last week in its largest maritime show of force to date.

The document’s language on Taiwan is stronger than the National Security Strategy produced during US President Donald Trump’s first term in office. The document in 2017 mentioned Taiwan three times in a single sentence, echoing longstanding diplomatic language.

“Taiwan” was mentioned seven times in the report published under former US president Joe Biden’s administration.

The new report mentions Taiwan eight times across three paragraphs, and concludes that “there is, rightly, much focus on Taiwan,” because of its strategic location in trade-rich waters and dominance in semiconductor manufacturing.

“We will build a military capable of denying aggression anywhere,” in the chain of islands stretching from Japan to Southeast Asia, it said.

“But the American military cannot, and should not have to, do this alone. Our allies must step up and spend — and more importantly do — much more for collective defense,” it added.

That would reinforce “US and allies’ capacity to deny any attempt to seize Taiwan” or any other steps that would “make defending that island impossible,” the report said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked the US for pointing out Taiwan’s importance in key supply chains and geopolitical strategy, as well as stressing that the US and its allies would collaborate to ensure the nation’s safety.

The Trump administration has demonstrated support for Taiwan, including Trump signing the amended Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act and the US announcing planned arms sale to the nation, the ministry added.

Taiwan will continue to work with the US on security to ensure safety and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

The government would also continue to take actions that would enhance the nation’s defense capabilities, such as the eight-year NT$1.25 trillion （US$39.8 billion） special defense budget proposed by Lai, to demonstrate Taiwan’s determination and willpower to firmly defend itself and the “status quo,” it added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said China’s authoritarian expansion does not only affect Taiwan, but also impacts the entire Indo-Pacific region and the international community.

“National security is the basic condition for survival; without security as a guarantee, prosperity cannot be discussed,” Lin wrote on Facebook yesterday, expressing hope that Taiwan could build a security communication mechanism with countries that share the same ideals.

Commenting on Taiwan-US economic and trade cooperation, Lin said that given the US-China competition and the reshuffling of the global supply chain, investments made by Taiwanese companies in the US represent “not risks, but opportunities.”

Taiwan is willing to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with the US in industries such as semiconductors, servers, robotics and artificial intelligence （AI）, he said, adding that by building a comprehensive AI industry and integrating into the US’ innovation ecosystem, Taiwan and the US could achieve shared prosperity.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

