《TAIPEI TIMES》 Amendment aims to curb unsafe railway horseplay

UNMINDED GAPS:An amendment to the Railway Act would introduce penalties for a whole range of behaviors in and around stations and aboard trains

By Wu Liang-yi / Staff reporter, with CNA

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has previewed proposed changes to the Railway Act （鐵路法） that would fine people for playing on or crossing safety lines on railway platforms.

The amendments are due to the frequency of people falling onto the tracks at railway stations, the ministry said.

Currently, there are penalties for trespassing on the tracks, but there are none for crossing the yellow safety lines on platforms.

The proposed amendments say that crossing a platform safety line, playing on a platform, walking or running against the designated direction on escalators, refusing to heed warnings or other behaviors announced by the railway authorities could result in fines ranging from NT$1,500 to NT$7,500.

The proposed amendments introduce penalties for poeple on high-speed or regular railway trains obstructing the closing of train or platform doors, opening doors without authorization or entering or exiting the station or boarding or disembarking without a valid ticket.

According to the draft amendments, fines could be levied for loitering in a station’s passenger hall, mezzanine or platform areas without the intention of boarding, causing obstruction to passenger movement or other activities.

To maintain the safety and order of railway stations and trains, the draft stipulates that if people engage in certain behaviors and refuse to comply after being advised, they could face doubled penalties.

This includes climbing onto or jumping off a moving train, obstructing the closing of train or platform doors or opening them without authorization and not following the prescribed procedures when entering or exiting the station or boarding or alighting from the train.

Other behaviors subject to penalties include soliciting donations, selling goods, distributing advertisements, setting up stalls, building scaffolding, or arranging banquets inside the train or station area without permission; refusing ticket checks by railway staff; spitting betel nut juice or spit in the train or station area; bringing animals into the station or train without permission or unlawfully occupying or damaging railway property or facilities.

The draft amendments state that if train operators are found to be using drugs, the Railway Bureau is required to revoke their driver’s license and prohibit them from operating trains.

A 60-day public announcement period for the preview of the proposed changes began on Friday and after gathering feedback from various sectors, a proposal would be submitted to the Executive Yuan for approval before forwarding it to the Legislative Yuan.

