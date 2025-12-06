《TAIPEI TIMES》 China Airlines allows crew to wear framed glasses

China Airlines cabin crew members wear framed glasses at a press event yesterday. Photo courtesy of China Airlines

/ Staff writer, with CNA

China Airlines （CAL） yesterday said it has started to allow cabin crew to wear framed glasses on duty, while Tigerair Taiwan also announced plans to adopt a similar policy.

In a statement, CAL said that cabin crew may now wear framed glasses to improve comfort on long-haul services across multiple time zones.

Approved glasses must be simple and single-colored, with metal or rimless frames and clear lenses.

Crew members are also required to carry a spare pair to ensure duties can be carried out effectively, the airline said.

Previously, CAL rules permitted only contact lenses for nearsighted crew members, primarily for aesthetic reasons.

CAL added that it is also reviewing whether to allow cabin crew to wear casual athletic shoes on duty to reduce foot strain from long periods of standing and walking.

Separately, Tigerair Taiwan yesterday said it would soon allow its cabin crew to wear glasses on duty to improve comfort, although it did not specify when the change would take effect.

The airline said it has also launched a new uniform project that is to be unveiled when it takes delivery of its A321neo fleet.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese carrier EVA Airways said its cabin crew are allowed to wear framed glasses on duty if they are unable to wear contact lenses due to eye conditions.

Since May 1, 2023, EVA Air has allowed its cabin crew to choose comfortable shoes suited to their individual needs, provided the heel height is at least 2.5cm.

