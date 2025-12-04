《TAIPEI TIMES》 NTU to let student enroll after his registry sabotaged

The front gate of National Taiwan University in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times

/ Staff writer, with CNA

National Taiwan University （NTU） would allow a graduate student to enroll during this academic year after his admission was illegally invalidated by an envious roommate in May, the university said yesterday.

The student, surnamed Chen （陳）, in March completed online registration for a master’s program, but in June found that his status had been changed to “forfeited,” NTU said in a statement.

Investigators at the Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office determined that the change was allegedly made by Chen’s roommate at National Chi Nan University, a student surnamed Lo （駱）, who accessed Chen’s information after photographing his ID card.

Lo allegedly used Chen’s personal data to log in to the NTU system from his residence in Nantou County’s Caotun Township （草屯） and selected the “apply for forfeiture” option, prosecutors said.

Lo admitted to Taoyuan Police Department investigators that he accessed Chen’s account without authorization and altered the system’s electromagnetic records, they said.

Lo’s alleged actions contravened the Personal Data Protection Act （個人資料保護法） and the Criminal Code, but he received deferred prosecution for one year after reaching a settlement with Chen, they said.

Lo is also required to complete a legal education course within six months, prosecutors said.

NTU said the case was referred to its admissions committee, which approved allowing Chen to begin his studies in this academic year.

NTU also said that after reviewing the case, it found no similar incidents in past admissions records.

The university said it has strengthened authentication requirements across its reporting systems and now requires users to obtain a one-time password sent to a personal e-mail before a login can be achieved.

