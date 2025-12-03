為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Chien Li’s dependence residency revoked

    2025/12/03 03:00
    Chinese national Chien Li is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from a livestream on Chien Li’s Facebook page

    By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

    The Ministry of the Interior on Monday revoked the family-dependent residency of Chinese national Chien Li （錢麗）, citing her advocacy for China to forcibly unite with Taiwan, which she espoused even after her permanent residency and household registration had been annulled.

    Chien, who is married to a Taiwanese, has had her immigration status set as “temporary stay,” which means that she is prohibited by law from working in Taiwan and accessing the National Health Insurance （NHI） system, officials said.

    Chien’s employer, Asustek Computer, said that its human resources department is consulting government agencies about issues pertaining to Chien’s case.

    “We will abide by the government’s decision and labor regulations to handle the matter,” the company said.

    The ministry on Aug. 25 ruled that Chien’s permanent residency status and household registration would be canceled after she was reported to have accused Asustek chief executive officer S.Y. Hsu （許先越） and other employees of contravening China’s “Anti-Secession” Law by supporting media firms that back Taiwanese independence.

    Chien was an administrator of a Facebook page titled “Chinese People’s Liberation Army,” on which she advocated that China should unify with Taiwan by force and annihilate the sovereignty of the Republic of China （Taiwan）, the ministry said.

    Despite the August ruling, Chien was able to stay in Taiwan because of her status as a dependent to a Taiwanese, making her eligible to access the NHI system and other benefits, it said.

    However, she continued to advocate unification through military action and on Facebook on Oct. 4 began “a countdown to unification,” it said.

    The countdown prompted other Chinese married to Taiwanese who disagree with her to report her behavior to the ministry, it said.

    After receiving multiple complaints, the ministry issued the ruling abolishing her family-dependent residency following a cross-ministerial review, it said.

    Chien vowed to appeal the administrative ruling within 30 days, following stipulations of the Administrative Procedure Act （行政程序法）.

    She said that she would seek compensation from the Ministry of the Interior and the Executive Yuan, as the latest ruling prevents her from working in Taiwan and accessing state-run insurance.

    Chien said she has been bullied by the Democratic Progressive Party, which used pro-independence media to manipulate public opinion, adding that the rulings are an example of “green terror.”

    “I sincerely hope that Taiwanese give the Chinese Communist Party a chance to govern Taiwan,” she wrote on Facebook. “Only the vision and planning of the Communist Party can give Taiwanese a better life.”

    The government has expelled several Chinese spouses this year after they publicly advocated the forced unification of Taiwan with China, including social media influencers Liu Zhenya （劉振亞）, also known as Yaya （亞亞）, as well as Xiaowei （小微） and Enqi （恩琦）.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    圖
    圖
