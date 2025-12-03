《TAIPEI TIMES》Keelung-Ishigaki shipping, passenger route to open soon

A vessel owned by Trans Wagon International Co is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Trans Wagon International Co

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A much-anticipated Keelung-Ishigaki Island passenger-cargo shipping route is scheduled to set off on its inaugural voyage at the end of this year, the route operator said.

The route, which would be jointly administered by Taiwanese and Japanese operators, generated much discussion when it was first announced last month. The operators plan to offer three round-trip services per week in the initial stage.

The service was scheduled to launch in September, but it was postponed until the end of this month due to issues with the ship’s interior design and paperwork.

Trans Wagon International Co, which serves as the agent of the shipping service in Taiwan, submitted its application to operate the route on Thursday last week, the Maritime and Port Bureau said, adding that the company on Monday completed its registration as the agent and fixed international route operator.

Fares proposed by the operators are divided into eight categories based on cabin type, the bureau said.

The lowest fare is NT$2,800 per person for an open-berth cabin, while the highest is NT$10,500 per person for a royal suite, it said, adding that final ticket prices are subject to change.

Trans Wagon International Co president Tiger Hong （洪郁航） said the company is scheduled to receive an official reply to its application this week.

The Panamanian government is also reviewing paperwork related to the vessel, as it is registered in the Central American country.

“We are scheduled to launch the commencement voyage at the end of this year. Ticket sales would begin once we finalize the exact date,” he said.

The company is planning to offer special prices to travelers between now and February next year, with the lowest ticket price being NT$2,000 per person, Hong said.

The maximum difference between the nominal price and special price could reach NT$2,000, he added.

The route could also attract Japanese traveling to Ishigaki to extend their trips to Taiwan and return to Japan by air, the company said.

