《TAIPEI TIMES》Asfura takes slim lead in Honduras

Honduran presidential candidate of the National Party Nasry Asfura gestures, as he casts his vote in Tegucigalpa on Sunday. Photo: AFP

TAIWAN-FRIENDLY: The Conservative presidential candidate, backed by Trump, and his Liberal rival have said they might resume diplomatic relations with Taiwan

Reuters, TEGUCIGALPA

請繼續往下閱讀...

Nasry Asfura, the conservative National Party candidate backed by US President Donald Trump, was yesterday leading in Honduras’ presidential election with more than 40 percent of votes counted, preliminary results showed.

A former mayor of Tegucigalpa, 67-year-old Asfura had 41 percent of the votes counted so far. His Liberal Party rival, Salvador Nasralla, was in second place with about 39 percent. Rixi Moncada, of the ruling LIBRE party, was third with 20 percent.

Whichever candidate wins a simple majority would govern the country from next year to 2030.

Outgoing Honduran President Xiomara Castro reposted on X a message from her husband, former president Manuel Zelaya, calling for vigilance while “awaiting the final count, with 100 percent of the presidential ballots tallied.”

In the run-up, Trump weighed in on the tightly contested race to throw his support behind Asfura in a series of social media posts, saying he could work with him to counter drug trafficking and that “if he doesn’t win, the United States will not be throwing good money after bad.”

On Friday, Trump also said he would grant a pardon to former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is serving a 45-year prison sentence in the US for drug trafficking and firearms charges. Hernandez, who led Honduras from 2014 to 2022, was also from the National Party.

Argentine President Javier Milei threw in his lot with Asfura as well, writing on social media that “he is the candidate who best represents opposition to the leftist tyrants who destroyed Honduras.”

Asfura and Nasralla have said they might resume diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which were severed in 2023. Such a move would mark the biggest diplomatic setback for China in the region for decades.

Sunday’s vote, in which the 128 members of Congress, hundreds of mayors and thousands of other public officials are also being chosen, took place in a highly polarized climate. Moncada has suggested she would not recognize the official results.

Most polls showed a virtual tie between the three candidates heading into election day. The Organization of American States expressed concerns about the electoral process.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau warned that Washington would respond “swiftly and decisively to anyone who undermines the integrity of the democratic process in Honduras.”

On Sunday, some frustrated voters and electoral observers denounced officials for turning away citizens still waiting to vote.

Honduras, where six out of every 10 citizens live in poverty, suffered a coup in 2009 when an alliance of right-wing military figures, politicians and businessmen overthrew Zelaya. In 2021, Hondurans voted massively for Castro, ending more than a century of rule by the National and Liberal parties.

Honduras’ Attorney General’s Office, aligned with the ruling party, has accused the opposition parties of planning to commit voter fraud, a claim they deny.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into audio recordings in which a high-ranking National Party politician allegedly discussed plans with an unidentified military officer to influence the election. Those recordings, which the National Party says were created using artificial intelligence, were central to Moncada’s campaign.

The Honduran military has also come under criticism for asking the National Election Council to give it copies of the tally sheets on election day in contravention of Honduran law.

The tensions contributed to growing public distrust of the electoral authorities and the electoral process in general.

Castro, the first woman to govern Honduras, increased public investment and social spending. The economy has grown moderately, and poverty and inequality have decreased, but remain high. The IMF has praised her government’s prudent fiscal management.

The country’s homicide rate has also fallen to its lowest level in recent history, but violence persists.

Human rights groups have criticized Castro for maintaining a prolonged state of emergency in parts of Honduras and for continuing to rely on the military for policing, the approach of her predecessor Hernandez.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Honduran presidential candidate of the Liberal Party Salvador Nasralla gestures to supporters after seeing the initial results of the presidential election in Tegucigalpa on Sunday. Photo: AFP

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法