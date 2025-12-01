為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese bodybuilder wins double gold at Worlds

    2025/12/01 03:00
    Taiwanese bodybuilder Liu Ming-i, center, poses with a gold medal at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness World Bodybuilding Championships in Saudi Arabia yesterday. Photo provided by the Ministry of Sports via CNA

    Taiwanese bodybuilder Liu Ming-i, center, poses with a gold medal at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness World Bodybuilding Championships in Saudi Arabia yesterday. Photo provided by the Ministry of Sports via CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese bodybuilder Liu Ming-i yesterday won two gold medals at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness （IFBB） World Bodybuilding Championships, where Taiwan placed 14th overall.

    Liu captured the first gold in the men’s fitness model 176cm and under category, beating 10 other competitors, before adding another in the men’s physique 170cm and under division, topping a field of 16 athletes.

    “This is our anniversary gift — the result of the hard work my wife and I put in together,” Liu wrote on Instagram after the competition.

    Liu, 37, began training at the relatively late age of 27. Aware that he had to catch up to more experienced competitors in the field, he maintained an intensive, near-daily training routine for years.

    Earlier this year, Liu won gold in the men’s physique 170cm and under event at the IFBB Asian Championships, earning praise for his symmetry and stage presentation.

    Taiwan sent a four-member team to this year’s world championships in Saudi Arabia from Thursday to today, where China, Iran and South Korea took the top three spots.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播