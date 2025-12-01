《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese bodybuilder wins double gold at Worlds

Taiwanese bodybuilder Liu Ming-i, center, poses with a gold medal at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness World Bodybuilding Championships in Saudi Arabia yesterday. Photo provided by the Ministry of Sports via CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese bodybuilder Liu Ming-i yesterday won two gold medals at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness （IFBB） World Bodybuilding Championships, where Taiwan placed 14th overall.

Liu captured the first gold in the men’s fitness model 176cm and under category, beating 10 other competitors, before adding another in the men’s physique 170cm and under division, topping a field of 16 athletes.

“This is our anniversary gift — the result of the hard work my wife and I put in together,” Liu wrote on Instagram after the competition.

Liu, 37, began training at the relatively late age of 27. Aware that he had to catch up to more experienced competitors in the field, he maintained an intensive, near-daily training routine for years.

Earlier this year, Liu won gold in the men’s physique 170cm and under event at the IFBB Asian Championships, earning praise for his symmetry and stage presentation.

Taiwan sent a four-member team to this year’s world championships in Saudi Arabia from Thursday to today, where China, Iran and South Korea took the top three spots.

