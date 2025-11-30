為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Fatal human H5N5 case an isolated event: experts

    2025/11/30 03:00
    A woman feeds pigeons at the entrance to Liberty Square in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    A woman feeds pigeons at the entrance to Liberty Square in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The first human case of H5N5 avian flu appears to be an isolated case and is unlikely to spark wider transmission, Taiwanese experts said this week, after the US earlier this month reported a person died from the flu strain.

    National Chung Hsing University （NCHU） Graduate Institute of Microbiology and Public Health professor Chao Day-yu （趙黛瑜） said the infection was likely the result of a spillover pathway from wild birds to poultry and finally to humans.

    Such a single, sporadic event has a low probability of escalating into a pandemic, she added.

    US health authorities on Friday last week confirmed that a person had died of the H5N5 virus — a strain not previously known to infect humans.

    Historically, only a few avian influenza subtypes have caused significant human infections, such as H5N1, which triggered an outbreak in Hong Kong in 1997, and H7N9, which has been confined to China, Chao said.

    Other subtypes of the virus have occasionally been detected in people, but have shown no signs of human-to-human transmission, she added.

    However, avian influenza viruses are increasingly spilling over into a wider range of animal hosts, including carnivorous and omnivorous wildlife, and even marine animals, Chao said, adding that it is a trend that warrants heightened vigilance and preventive action.

    NCHU distinguished professor Chang Poa-chun （張伯俊） said seasonal human influenza viruses do not simply transform into avian influenza strains if passed on to birds.

    Such a transformation would require long-term, multistep evolutionary processes, Chang added.

    Avian influenza viruses fall under the category of influenza A, a designation that also includes other animal-originated influenza A viruses circulating in poultry and livestock such as cattle and pigs.

    Any human infection with these non-seasonal strains is reported as a novel influenza A case, which is classified in Taiwan as a Category 5 notifiable infectious disease.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播