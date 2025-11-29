為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipower to submit plan to restart nuclear plants

    2025/11/29 03:00
    The Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien, Taipei Times

    The Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan Power Co （Taipower, 台電） is expected to submit a plan to restart two decommissioned nuclear power plants to the Nuclear Safety Commission by March next year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

    The ministry in a statement said that it has approved Taipower’s evaluation report, which found it was feasible to restart the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District （萬里） and the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township （恆春）.

    However, the report concluded that restarting the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District （石門） was not feasible, because its two reactors were decommissioned more than eight years ago and its equipment has severely aged, the ministry said.

    Following the evaluation, Taipower would draft restart plans for the two nuclear power plants and launch safety inspections, including assessments of how badly the plants’ equipment has aged and their seismic resilience, it said.

    Inspections at the Ma-anshan plant would require peer review and assistance from the original manufacturer, a process that is expected to take about one-and-a-half to two years to complete, the ministry added.

    The process would take longer at the Guosheng plant, because its used nuclear fuel must be removed from the reactor and stored before safety inspections can be carried out, the ministry said.

    The evaluation report was carried out in response to amendments to the Nuclear Reactor Facilities Regulation Act （核子反應器設施管制法） passed in May, which provide a legal basis for continuing to operate nuclear power plants even after they have entered the decommissioning stage.

    The No. 2 reactor at the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant was shut down on May 17.

    Taiwan’s three nuclear power plants, which generated about 15 percent of the nation’s electricity as recently as 2014, have all been decommissioned.

    Nuclear power advocates have said the plants should be restarted and that the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District （貢寮）, which was close to completion before being mothballed in 2014, be opened and used to give Taiwan a source of low-emission electricity.

    The Energy Administration said that for the first nine months of this year, about 85 percent of Taiwan’s electricity was generated by fossil fuels.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播