《TAIPEI TIMES》 Sky lantern ban for Pingsi railroad to be lifted for a time

People from Keelung release paper lanterns on train tracks in New Taipei City’s Pingsi District on July 12. Photo: Lu Hsien-hsiu, Taipei Times

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Railway Corp on Wednesday said that it plans to lift a ban on the release of sky lanterns from railway tracks in New Taipei City’s Pingsi District （平溪） for the next two months, beginning this weekend.

In Pingsi, the release of paper lanterns is a popular tourist activity year-round, with many people inscribing them with wishes before releasing them into the sky propelled by the small flame at the center.

The activity is currently allowed only in designated areas, and it is banned by law on railway tracks.

However, many people tend to ignore the regulations, standing on the train tracks which run through some main streets in the district to release the lanterns.

The practice was highlighted in August when a Taiwanese social media duo was fined NT$10,000 for going on the Shifen railway track in Pingsi to release sky lanterns.

In an apology video, the duo, known as “Tsai Tai-tai and Tsai Sheng-sheng” （菜苔苔與菜生生）, said that they were directed onto the tracks by vendors, and that many other visitors were also releasing lanterns from there at the time.

In an effort to balance tourism and public safety, authorities are test-lifting the ban during designated hours and within restricted areas, starting at Shifen Station, then later at Pingsi and Jingtong stations, the railway company said.

The ban would be lifted from this weekend to the end of January, as train services on the line are suspended for repairs following erosion caused by heavy rain, the company said.

Pingsi District Administrator Lee Tien-ming （李天民） said in an interview that the district office had already submitted proposed time frames and designated areas for the release of lanterns at the three stations listed by the railway.

The New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Bureau said that the people releasing the lanterns would have to comply with regulations on time, safety and areas, or risk fines of up to NT$3,000, in line with the Fire Services Act （消防法）.

The city would disseminate information about the regulations and ask lantern vendors to comply, the bureau said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

