《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan to protect ‘separatists’: official

Pro-China protesters rally near the Fuxinggang military base in Taipei’s Beitou District on June 29, 2018. Photo: CNA

PUNISHING BETRAYAL:People who provide China with information regarding ‘wanted notices’ could be sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison, the official said

By Chung Li-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The government will take measures to protect those listed by the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） as “die-hard separatists” and punish local collaborators, a government official said yesterday.

The comments came after President William Lai （賴清德） on Wednesday announced action plans to defend Taiwan’s democratic systems and invest in national defense, including an NT$1.25 trillion （US$39.9 billion） budget for equipment procurement.

The Executive Yuan would work with the National Security Council to implement countermeasures against Chinese transnational oppression, Lai said.

The CCP has listed 74 people as “die-hard Taiwanese separatists,” presenting a severe national security threat to Taiwan, an official said yesterday on condition of anonymity.

Government measures would include channels through which people could inform the government of the situation and request protection, and punishments for local actors who hurt Taiwan and their fellow citizens by assisting the CCP in its acts of transnational oppression, they said.

Any person or industry providing China with information regarding “wanted notices” is at risk of contravening the National Security Act （國家安全法）, the National Intelligence Services Act （國家情報工作法）, the Criminal Code, and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例）, they added.

The most severe penalty is a seven-year prison sentence, the official said.

Regarding the president’s instructions to expedite passage of legislation related to national defense, the official said policies have been implemented in line with the president’s 17-point national defense directive issued in March.

Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee （李慧芝） said the majority of the legislation is being reviewed by the Executive Yuan, and changes would be proposed if necessary.

The Executive Yuan has established a cross-ministerial task force to better address potential scenarios faced by Taiwanese abroad, Lee said, adding that the government would work with international organizations, and foreign friends and allies.

Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said China was able to obtain information on “die-hard separatists” due to Taiwan’s transparency.

The Ministry of National Defense is taking steps to protect the identities of its personnel, he said, but added that he was not at liberty to clarify.

Mainland Affairs Council official Tung Yu-yun （董玉芸） said China has no jurisdiction over Taiwan, and that its transnational oppressive actions contravene international accords.

The government will protect its citizens’ safety and severely punish those who aid and abet China, Tung said.

The 74 “separatists” include former premier Su Tseng-chang （蘇貞昌）, former legislative speaker You Si-kun （游錫?）, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu （吳釗燮）, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Puma Shen （沈伯洋）, United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao （曹興誠）, and groups such as the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, the International Cooperation and Development Fund and the Vision Foundation.

The CCP has also issued wanted notices for people in the Taiwanese information, communications and technology sector, accusing them of being hackers and attacking Chinese networks, the official said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法