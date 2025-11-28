《TAIPEI TIMES》 President Lai extends condolences over HK blaze

A firefighter searches a building at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: Reuters

ARRESTS MADE: Fires in four of the apartment buildings had been effectively put out, with the remaining three towers under control, Hong Kong authorities said

/ Staff writer, with CNA and AP, HONG KONG

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday expressed condolences on social media to people killed in a deadly multi-apartment fire in Hong Kong.

The death toll from the blaze as of press time last night was 65, with more than 200 people missing as firefighting and rescue efforts continued, Hong Kong officials said.

Lai on X offered condolences to the deceased and their families, and voiced concern for the injured and missing, urging everyone to “pray for Hong Kong.”

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun （鄭麗文） also extended her condolences on Facebook, writing: “May the departed rest in peace and may all suffering families find strength again.”

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Hong Kong reported that no Taiwanese were known to have been affected, the Mainland Affairs Council said.

Thick smoke continued to pour out of the Wang Fuk Court complex in Tai Po District.

Firefighters have been fighting to control the flames since the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday, when the fire started, and then spread across seven of the complex’s eight buildings.

Fires in four buildings had been effectively put out, with the remaining three towers under control, authorities said yesterday, adding that the operation was expected to last until the evening.

One firefighter was among those who died, officials said.

More than 70 people were injured, many with burn and inhalation injuries, Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority said.

Resident Lawrence Lee was waiting for news about his wife, who was still trapped in their apartment.

“When the fire started, I told her on the phone to escape, but once she left the flat, the corridor and stairs were all filled with smoke and it was all dark, so she had no choice but to go back to the flat,” he said as he waited in one of the shelters overnight.

Two directors of a construction company and an engineering consultant were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police had not directly named the company where they work.

“We have reason to believe that those in charge of the construction company were grossly negligent,” said Eileen Chung （鍾麗詒）, a senior superintendent of police.

Police also searched the office of Prestige Construction & Engineering Co （宏業建築工程）, which Chinese-language media reported was in charge of renovations at the tower complex.

Phones for Prestige Construction & Engineering rang unanswered.

Authorities said some materials on the exterior walls of the high-rise buildings were suspected to not meet fire resistance standards, allowing the unusually fast spread of the fire.

Police also said they found extruded foam — which is highly flammable — attached to the windows on each floor near the elevator lobby of the one unaffected tower.

It was believed to have been installed by the construction company, but the purpose was not clear.

Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang （鄧炳強） said that the use of materials would be investigated further.

People sort donated items for people displaced by a fire at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

Firefighters walk past charred bamboo scaffolding at Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: Reuters

