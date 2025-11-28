為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》NZ says it sailed its largest navy ship through Taiwan Strait

    2025/11/28 03:00
    The New Zealand navy ship HMNZS Aotearoa. Photo: screengrab from x.com/NZNavy

    The New Zealand navy ship HMNZS Aotearoa. Photo: screengrab from x.com/NZNavy

    By Lucy Craymer, Greg Torode and Yimou Lee / Reuters, TAIPEI, WELLINGTON and HONG KONG

    The New Zealand navy’s largest ship, the HMNZS Aotearoa, an oiler, transited the Taiwan Strait earlier this month, New Zealand Minister for Defense Judith Collins said.

    A source with knowledge of the situation said that the ship was tracked and followed by Chinese forces as it sailed through the strait.

    Collins did not comment on any Chinese activity, but said the transit was conducted in accordance with international law.

    “This includes exercising the right to freedom of navigation, as guaranteed under the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea,” she said in an e-mail.

    The ship sailed from the South China Sea to the North Asian region via the Taiwan Strait on Nov. 5, she said.

    The last publicized strait transit by the Royal New Zealand Navy, accompanied by an Australian naval vessel, took place in September last year.

    That was the first time a New Zealand naval vessel had passed through the strait since 2017.

    The source said that during the sailing, Chinese ships and aircraft monitored the Aotearoa, with Chinese jets carrying out simulated attacks.

    The Chinese Ministry of National Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

    In Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense in a statement said that its armed forces “maintain comprehensive awareness of all military activities across the region and respond appropriately, ensuring national defense security.”

    It did not elaborate.

    The transit coincided with Taiwan reporting that China had, on Nov. 6, carried out another “joint combat readiness patrol” around the nation involving J-16 fighters, with the activity concentrated in the Strait and to Taiwan’s southwest.

    The South Korea-built Aotearoa is not armed with heavy weapons, but is equipped to carry a helicopter.

    It is used for under way replenishment of fuel and other goods.

    The New Zealand Defence Force last month said that the ship was planning to take part in UN sanctions enforcement missions related to North Korea around Japan.

    New Zealand is one of only two major countries, along with Singapore, to have a free-trade agreement with Taiwan.

    US warships sail through the Strait every few months, and some US allies such as Canada and Britain have also made transits.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    New Zealand Minister for Defence Judith Collins speaks on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 31 last year. Photo: Reuters

    New Zealand Minister for Defence Judith Collins speaks on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 31 last year. Photo: Reuters

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播