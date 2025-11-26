《TAIPEI TIMES》Bowling team win gold at the Deaflympics

From left, Taiwanese bowlers Wang Yu-chin, Lin Ya-chin, Chen I-miao and Chang Yao-chien pose for a photograph in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: the Ministry of Sports via CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s women’s bowling team on Monday bagged the country’s first gold medal at the Deaflympics in Tokyo after beating South Korea.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Taiwanese team comprised of Chang Yao-chien, Wang Yu-chin, Lin Ya-chin and Chen I-miao advanced from the first round of the tournament as the first seed.

In the second round, they finished fourth in the eight-team pool with four wins and three losses to squeak through to the semi-finals, in which they defeated Ukraine 2-1 to reach the final.

In the final against South Korea, Taiwan took two games in a row, 173-154 and 211-148, to secure the gold medal.

Also on Monday, the men’s table tennis team settled for a silver medal after losing 3-0 against China.

The team, led by six-time Deaflympian Yang Jung-tsung, along with Wang Yi-hsiang, Lu Shih-chieh and Kuo Yueh-tung, earned Taiwan’s sixth consecutive men’s table tennis team medal at the event.

Taiwan’s total medal haul as of Monday was one gold medal, five silvers and five bronzes.

There were 76 Taiwanese athletes competing in 11 sports at the Deaflympics, with the competition concluding yesterday.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

From left, Taiwanese table tennis players Lu Shih-chieh, Yang Jung-tsung, Wang Yi-hsiang and Kuo Yueh-tung pose for a photograph in Tokyo in an undated photograph. Photo: The Ministry of Sports via the Liberty Times

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法