為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Bowling team win gold at the Deaflympics

    2025/11/26 03:00
    From left, Taiwanese bowlers Wang Yu-chin, Lin Ya-chin, Chen I-miao and Chang Yao-chien pose for a photograph in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: the Ministry of Sports via CNA

    From left, Taiwanese bowlers Wang Yu-chin, Lin Ya-chin, Chen I-miao and Chang Yao-chien pose for a photograph in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: the Ministry of Sports via CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan’s women’s bowling team on Monday bagged the country’s first gold medal at the Deaflympics in Tokyo after beating South Korea.

    The Taiwanese team comprised of Chang Yao-chien, Wang Yu-chin, Lin Ya-chin and Chen I-miao advanced from the first round of the tournament as the first seed.

    In the second round, they finished fourth in the eight-team pool with four wins and three losses to squeak through to the semi-finals, in which they defeated Ukraine 2-1 to reach the final.

    In the final against South Korea, Taiwan took two games in a row, 173-154 and 211-148, to secure the gold medal.

    Also on Monday, the men’s table tennis team settled for a silver medal after losing 3-0 against China.

    The team, led by six-time Deaflympian Yang Jung-tsung, along with Wang Yi-hsiang, Lu Shih-chieh and Kuo Yueh-tung, earned Taiwan’s sixth consecutive men’s table tennis team medal at the event.

    Taiwan’s total medal haul as of Monday was one gold medal, five silvers and five bronzes.

    There were 76 Taiwanese athletes competing in 11 sports at the Deaflympics, with the competition concluding yesterday.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    From left, Taiwanese table tennis players Lu Shih-chieh, Yang Jung-tsung, Wang Yi-hsiang and Kuo Yueh-tung pose for a photograph in Tokyo in an undated photograph. Photo: The Ministry of Sports via the Liberty Times

    From left, Taiwanese table tennis players Lu Shih-chieh, Yang Jung-tsung, Wang Yi-hsiang and Kuo Yueh-tung pose for a photograph in Tokyo in an undated photograph. Photo: The Ministry of Sports via the Liberty Times

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播