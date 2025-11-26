《TAIPEI TIMES》Transparency in medical field lacking: groups

Members of women’s rights and medical organizations hold placards at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times

By Wu Po-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Women’s and medical rights advocates yesterday complained of a lack of transparency in cases involving sexual harassment by medical personnel.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare in August set up a Web site to provide information on cases of sexual harassment by medical personnel, but the site only lists final rulings on sexual harassment charges after 2023, the advocates told a news conference yesterday.

No cases before 2023 have been made public, and some doctors have not been included on the site because they have refused to have their information made public, Taiwan Healthcare Reform Foundation chief executive Lin Ya-hui （林雅惠） said.

Legislators and civic groups said the level of transparency was insufficient to address public concerns about the issue.

The Modern Women’s Foundation, the Taiwan Healthcare Reform Foundation and the Taipei Doctors’ Union jointly urged full transparency on whether medical personnel have a record of sexual harassment or molestation, a continuous update of punitive regulations, and for hospitals to inform the government if personnel need to be further monitored.

Department of Medical Affairs Deputy Director-General Liu Yu-ching （劉玉菁） said that the Web site only publishes final rulings, because the administrative branch has reservations about publishing information if it has not been thoroughly investigated.

Standing regulations state that an investigation should immediately follow any report of sexual harassment, and the ministry has asked that local social welfare departments to alert local health departments the moment they are notified about a sexual harassment case.

This would reduce the time needed for investigation and discussion on whether punitive measures are required, Liu said.

Taipei Doctors’ Union Gender Equality Committee director-general Yu Cheng-min （于政民） said that the ministry should make statistics on doctors committing sexual harassment or molestation transparent, and that the government should include a hospital’s gender equality and harassment prevention efforts as part of its performance assessment indicators.

Modern Women’s Foundation president Wang Ju-hsuan （王如玄） said that enforcement of punitive measures against doctors is slow, sometimes taking up to three to four years, and they were often just a slap on the wrist.

Some doctors continue to practice even after a court ruling against them, and would not quit their jobs until the incident is exposed by the media, Wang said.

The Physicians’ Act （醫師法） and other ethics regulations should be revised to include sexual harassment incidents, she said.

The ministry said that it would instruct local health departments to provide information on punitive actions taken against medical personnel who have been litigated for sexual molestation as soon as January.

Additional reporting by CNA

