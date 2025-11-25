為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》TWICE concerts bring NT$500m to Kaohsiung

    2025/11/25 03:00
    K-pop group TWICE performs at Kaohsiung National Stadium this weekend. Photo courtesy of Live Nation Taiwan

    K-pop group TWICE performs at Kaohsiung National Stadium this weekend. Photo courtesy of Live Nation Taiwan

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai （陳其邁） today said that weekend performances by K-pop group TWICE generated more than NT$500 million （US$15.89 million） in tourism revenue.

    The concerts, held over on Saturday and yesterday, drew a total of 180,000 fans to the Kaohsiung National Stadium, Chen told reporters at the Kaohsiung City Council.

    The city's shopping districts, night markets and hotels were packed with visitors, with some night market vendors staying open until 3 or 4am on both days, he added.

    Chen said concert-driven tourism has given a boost to the city's visibility.

    Next month, the Asia Artist Awards, a major South Korean entertainment awards show, would also be held in Kaohsiung, he said.

    The Kaohsiung National Stadium is "already fully booked" for next year, Chen said, adding that any other groups wishing to perform there may have to wait until 2027.

    At yesterday's concert finale, TWICE teased fans about upcoming Taipei shows, with on-stage screens revealing that in addition to the previously announced March 21 date, an extra performance has been scheduled for March 22.

    熱門推播