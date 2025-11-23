為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Students aiming high at rocket launch area

    2025/11/23 03:00
    National Cheng Kung University’s Afterlight 1 research rocket is launched from a site in Pingtung County’s Hsuhai Village yesterday. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Space Agency

    National Cheng Kung University’s Afterlight 1 research rocket is launched from a site in Pingtung County’s Hsuhai Village yesterday. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Space Agency

    STAR-STUDDED STUDENTS:Students are staging increasing numbers of launches out of the Pingtung rocketry site for the equipment-laden research rockets they build

    By Tsai Tsung-hsien and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The successful launch of a research rocket by the National Cheng Kung University （NCKU） yesterday at Pintung County’s Hsu-Hai Research-use Rocket Launching Area is a result of the National Science and Technology Council’s efforts to foster homegrown aerospace engineering talent within Taiwan, the Taiwan Space Agency （TASA） said.

    The project is educating students to help fill gaps in Taiwan’s aerospace industry, according to TASA.

    The rocket, designated “Afterlight 1,” was launched at 6:30am yesterday and was not recovered, the team said.

    The team comprised members from NCKU’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Combustion and Propulsion Lab, and the university’s Institute of Space Propulsion student club.

    The rocket was built from fiberglass, powered by a solid fuel motor, equipped with a parachute, and was designed to reach a maximum altitude of 1km while carrying 4kg, according to professor and project head Wu Chih-yung （吳志勇）.

    The wind speed at the launching area yesterday morning was about 7 or 8 meters per second, and the team lowered the launch angle from 80° to 75° to compensate, he said.

    The two-section rocket was supposed to pop apart at its apogee and have the rear section land with a parachute, but the design could not be tested, as the rocket had only achieved an altitude of 761m, Wu said.

    The avionics system recorded the altitude, speed, acceleration and other data, he added.

    “Although we didn’t recover the rocket, our experiences have made us more capable,” the team’s safety officer and NCKU Department of Mechanical Engineering student You Chun-hung （尤鈞閎） said, adding the club is already designing the next generation of the rocket.

    Since the Hsu-Hai launch area entered active commission, 11 research rockets have been launched from there, TASA said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Members of the National Cheng Kung University team pose for photos with the Afterlight 1 rocket in an undated photograph. Photograph courtesy of the Taiwan Space Agency

    Members of the National Cheng Kung University team pose for photos with the Afterlight 1 rocket in an undated photograph. Photograph courtesy of the Taiwan Space Agency

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播