《TAIPEI TIMES》 US proposes bipartisan bill codifying ‘six assurances’

A flag flies in front of the US Capitol in Washington on Dec. 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Two US senators on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill to codify the “six assurances” as a cornerstone of Washington policy toward Taiwan and prevent any unilateral changes to its longstanding position without congressional review.

The “Six Assurances to Taiwan Act,” proposed by US senators John Curtis and Jeff Merkley, would give the assurances the full force of law, ensuring the US Congress must review any attempt to alter them.

The bill, which has been submitted for review by a US Senate committee, is identical to a companion bill introduced by US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and several other lawmakers that was approved by the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

It reaffirms that maintaining the “six assurances” is in the national, economic and security interest of the US, and contributes to peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Under the measure, any US administration that wants to alter arms sales, revise Taiwan policies or pressure Taipei into negotiations must notify the US Congress and provide a full justification.

It also stipulates that such actions cannot proceed until the US Congress has had up to 60 days to review and potentially block it through a joint resolution of disapproval.

“Our bipartisan bill codifies a cornerstone of US policy toward Taiwan — ensuring no administration can back away from this commitment behind closed doors,” Merkley said in a statement, adding that it “sends the strong message that members of Congress from both sides of the aisle will not stand for any efforts that undermine this essential partnership.”

The “six assurances” stipulate that the US will not set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan, consult with China on such arms sales, nor revise the Taiwan Relations Act, which underpins the US’ Taiwan policy.

Washington will not mediate between Taipei and Beijing nor change its position on Taiwan’s sovereignty, the assurances say.

“Republicans and Democrats agree that the United States must reinforce our long-standing support for Taiwan,” Merkley said.

Curtis said the “six assurances” have been a cornerstone of US-Taiwan policy since then-US president Ronald Reagan agreed to them in 1982.

“My bill simply codifies these longstanding commitments, so they carry the full weight of law,” Curtis said. “As Beijing escalates its pressure campaign, this is about clarity, deterrence, and showing Taiwan that America’s support is principled, bipartisan and enduring.”

