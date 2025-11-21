為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Firstborn children experience more allergies: study

    2025/11/21 03:00
    A woman blows her nose in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

    Staff writer, with CNA

    A study by Taiwanese researchers has found that compared with firstborn children, second and third-born children had lower rates of allergies and asthma, possibly due to increased microbial exposure early in life.

    The study, published in September in the medical journal Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, investigated the relationship between Taiwan’s declining birthrate and the rising prevalence of allergic diseases among children.

    Fertility rates in Taiwan have dropped significantly, from 3.69 in 1970, to 1.5 in 1998 and 0.87 in 2023, the study said.

    At the same time, the prevalence of asthma in children has risen from 1.3 percent in 1974 to 20.3 percent in 2019, while allergic rhinitis （hay fever） rates rose from 7.8 percent to 50.6 percent and eczema rates rose from 1.4 percent to 11.3 percent, the study said.

    To understand the changes, the study authors analyzed data from the Taiwan Birth Registration Database from 2004 to 2014 and linked them to the National Health Insurance Research Database, categorizing children by their birth order.

    Fertility rates and allergy prevalence data from 1974 to 2023 were analyzed to explore longer-term trends.

    The researchers found that later birth order was associated with lower risk of allergies.

    Compared with firstborns, second-born and third-or-later born children had reduced risks of eczema （by 21.3 percent and 37.5 percent）, asthma （25.0 percent and 26.9 percent） and hay fever （16.3 percent and 29.3 percent）, the study found.

    Findings suggest that “declining fertility and smaller family size may contribute to increased childhood allergy prevalence,” according to the authors.

    While they did not state why firstborn children had higher rates of such conditions, they said that it could be related to “reduced microbial exposure earlier in life.”

    The study was authored by Chan Chin-kan （詹金淦）, a pediatrician at Taoyuan General Hospital, and Chen Pau-chung （陳保中）, director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

