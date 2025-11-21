《TAIPEI TIMES》Drivers who refuse saliva test to face NT$180,000 fine

A rapid drug-testing kit is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo copied by Cheng Ching-yi, Taipei Times

Staff writer, with CNA

A rapid drug-testing kit is pictured in an undated photograph.

Photo copied by Cheng Ching-yi, Taipei Times

People suspected of drug-impaired driving who refuse to take a rapid saliva test at a police checkpoint would face a fine of NT$180,000, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.

The updated Uniform Punishment Standard Forms and Rules for Handling Matters of Violating Road Traffic Regulations （違反道路交通管理事件統一裁罰標準及處理細則）, which took effect on Wednesday, require the entire testing process to be recorded by police.

Tests are to be administered on-site at a checkpoint, although officers can direct the suspect to a police station or another suitable location if needed.

Under the new rules, officers must inform the suspect of the testing procedure, the kit’s expiration date, how the results are interpreted and the valid time window for reading the results.

If a test fails due to a kit malfunction or because the suspect does not follow the procedure, officers must explain the reason and ask them to retake it.

After the test, the officer must inform the driver of the result and request a signature on the enforcement record form.

If they refuse to sign, the reason must be documented, the ministry said.

The updates provide clearer procedures for officers and enhance the regulations’ legal basis, it said.

The revisions align with the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s （CIB） plan, announced in late September, to fully introduce rapid saliva drug tests capable of detecting drug residues in about three minutes.

The bureau previously said the move follows practices in several countries and aims to curb rising drug-driving incidents.

Drivers who refuse testing must be informed of the legal consequences, which include a NT$180,000 fine, revocation of their driver’s license and a two-year suspension of their vehicle license plate.

If the refusal occurs in a case involving serious injury or death, the vehicle can also be seized.

Repeat offenders within 10 years face a heavier fine of NT$360,000 for refusing a saliva test.

For operators of slow-moving vehicles, including scooter, motorcycle or bicycle riders, the fine is NT$4,800 for refusal. For those riding light electric scooters, the vehicle would also be impounded.

