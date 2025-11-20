為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Committee motion condemns Chinese probe into legislator

    2025/11/20 03:00
    Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Puma Shen speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Puma Shen speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The legislature's Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee yesterday passed a motion initiated by the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） condemning a Chinese criminal probe into DPP Legislator Puma Shen （沈伯洋）.

    The motion called on the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） to "exercise self-restraint" after Shen was listed as "wanted" by the Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau for "criminal activities of secession" in Taiwan.

    "Even though people in Taiwan may have different ideologies, the personal safety and freedom of speech of Taiwanese people are protected by the Constitution of the Republic of China," the motion said.

    The motion added that the CCP "has no jurisdiction" over the people of Taiwan.

    The motion, initiated by DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu （王定宇） and endorsed by four other DPP lawmakers, passed without objection.

    According to a report published last month by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, Shen is being investigated over a number of "criminal activities" in Taiwan, including launching the civil defense organization Kuma Academy.

    The probe is being carried out under China's Criminal Law and the judicial guidelines introduced last year on penalizing "Taiwan independence separatists," the report said.

    On Nov. 9, a Chinese legal expert told China's state-run CCTV that Shen should be pursued through Interpol and other mutual judicial assistance channels with foreign countries.

    The DPP proposed a similar motion, which has yet to be passed, condemning China over the probe during a Legislative Yuan plenary session on Friday last week.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

