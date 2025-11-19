《TAIPEI TIMES》Kaohsiung prepares for visit from K-pop stars Twice

Members of the K-pop group Twice pose in an image promoting their upcoming concert in Kaohsiung. Photo courtesy of Live Nation Taiwan

By Wang Jung-hsiang / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai （陳其邁） on Monday announced light shows and themed traffic lights to welcome fans of South Korean pop group Twice to the port city.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The group is to play Kaohsiung on Saturday as part of its “This Is For” world tour. It would be the group’s first performance in Taiwan since its debut 10 years ago.

The all-female group consists of five South Koreans, three Japanese and Tainan’s Chou Tzu-yu （周子瑜）, the first Taiwan-born and raised member of a South Korean girl group.

To promote the group’s arrival, the city has been holding a series of events, including a pop-up store that opened on Saturday and runs through Sunday at the Eslite Spectrum Fashion Square, offering limited-edition items and special perks, Chen wrote on Facebook.

It is also lighting up Kaohsiung with the “Tour Visual Blue” light show promoting the “Twice World Tour” across the city, he said.

The city government hosted a similar event, with pink lights, when K-pop girl group Blackpink played in the city last month.

The “Tour Visual Blue” light show, which began yesterday, is to run through Saturday every evening from 5:30pm to 11pm at seven landmarks, including the Great Harbor Bridge （大港橋）, Weiwuying National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, Exit 1 of the Central Park MRT Station, the Kaohsiung Pop Music Center, Love River （愛河）, Kaohsiung Port Travel Center and Formosa Boulevard MRT Station, Chen said.

From yesterday through Saturday, some traffic lights in Kaohsiung would remind people to “Look Twice” and “Twice 2025 Kaohsiung,” he said.

The voices of Twice members would also encourage fans to take public transportation in announcements across the Kaohsiung MRT system, starting from tomorrow to Saturday, Chen said.

The mayor also changed his hair to blue in his social media profile, similar to when he changed it to pink when Blackpink was in Kaohsiung.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

A pedestrian traffic signal displays a Twice-themed message in Kaohsiung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Department of Transportation

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法