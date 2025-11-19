為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Kaohsiung prepares for visit from K-pop stars Twice

    2025/11/19 03:00
    Members of the K-pop group Twice pose in an image promoting their upcoming concert in Kaohsiung. Photo courtesy of Live Nation Taiwan

    Members of the K-pop group Twice pose in an image promoting their upcoming concert in Kaohsiung. Photo courtesy of Live Nation Taiwan

    By Wang Jung-hsiang / Staff reporter

    Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai （陳其邁） on Monday announced light shows and themed traffic lights to welcome fans of South Korean pop group Twice to the port city.

    The group is to play Kaohsiung on Saturday as part of its “This Is For” world tour. It would be the group’s first performance in Taiwan since its debut 10 years ago.

    The all-female group consists of five South Koreans, three Japanese and Tainan’s Chou Tzu-yu （周子瑜）, the first Taiwan-born and raised member of a South Korean girl group.

    To promote the group’s arrival, the city has been holding a series of events, including a pop-up store that opened on Saturday and runs through Sunday at the Eslite Spectrum Fashion Square, offering limited-edition items and special perks, Chen wrote on Facebook.

    It is also lighting up Kaohsiung with the “Tour Visual Blue” light show promoting the “Twice World Tour” across the city, he said.

    The city government hosted a similar event, with pink lights, when K-pop girl group Blackpink played in the city last month.

    The “Tour Visual Blue” light show, which began yesterday, is to run through Saturday every evening from 5:30pm to 11pm at seven landmarks, including the Great Harbor Bridge （大港橋）, Weiwuying National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, Exit 1 of the Central Park MRT Station, the Kaohsiung Pop Music Center, Love River （愛河）, Kaohsiung Port Travel Center and Formosa Boulevard MRT Station, Chen said.

    From yesterday through Saturday, some traffic lights in Kaohsiung would remind people to “Look Twice” and “Twice 2025 Kaohsiung,” he said.

    The voices of Twice members would also encourage fans to take public transportation in announcements across the Kaohsiung MRT system, starting from tomorrow to Saturday, Chen said.

    The mayor also changed his hair to blue in his social media profile, similar to when he changed it to pink when Blackpink was in Kaohsiung.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    A pedestrian traffic signal displays a Twice-themed message in Kaohsiung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Department of Transportation

    A pedestrian traffic signal displays a Twice-themed message in Kaohsiung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Department of Transportation

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播