為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Feleti Teo reaffirms ties between Taiwan, Tuvalu

    2025/11/19 03:00
    President William Lai, front, left, and Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo, front second left, inspect an honor guard at a ceremony outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

    President William Lai, front, left, and Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo, front second left, inspect an honor guard at a ceremony outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo, who is visiting Taiwan, yesterday reaffirmed the Pacific ally’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan during a military ceremony in Taipei presided over by President William Lai （賴清德） to welcome him for his first state visit since taking office.

    Speaking during the military honors ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building, which fired a 21-gun salute and the countries’ national anthems played, Teo said that his trip, which started on Monday, marks his first official state visit to Taiwan since taking office last year.

    He said he was moved by the “magnificent and grand military parade.”

    “Such ceremonial tradition holds deep significance; it is not only a mark of respect for visiting friends, but also a symbol of mutual recognition between our nations, signifying the dignity of the government and people of Taiwan, and the strength of the bond of friendship that unites our two countries,” he said.

    Tuvalu treasures its “special relationship with Taiwan, a relationship built on shared democratic values, mutual trust and unwavering cooperation,” the prime minister said, adding that bilateral ties have stood the test of time for the past 46 years.

    Lai said the trip “not only symbolizes the strong and enduring friendship between our two countries, but also demonstrates [Teo’s] high regard and support for our diplomatic relations.”

    Both countries have engaged in closer exchanges in areas such as public health and medicine, agriculture and fisheries, energy, information and communication technology, and talent cultivation, he said.

    “Through Prime Minister Teo’s visit, the partnership between our two countries will be further advanced,” he said.

    “Together, we will face the challenges posed by geopolitics and climate change, jointly enhancing our people’s well-being and our nations’ prosperity,” Lai added.

    At the Presidential Office later, Teo signed three pacts, one to establish the legal framework to bolsters bilateral ties, one to promote fisheries cooperation and one to foster sports exchanges.

    Teo and his 11-member delegation are scheduled to depart on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

    The delegation includes the leaders of two Tuvaluan islands — Tuitonga Pelosa of Niutao and Siose Teo of Funafuti, the ministry said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    President William Lai, center right, welcomes Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo, center left, in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. PHOTO: Ann Wang, reuters

    President William Lai, center right, welcomes Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo, center left, in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. PHOTO: Ann Wang, reuters

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播