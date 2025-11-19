《TAIPEI TIMES》Feleti Teo reaffirms ties between Taiwan, Tuvalu

President William Lai, front, left, and Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo, front second left, inspect an honor guard at a ceremony outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

Staff writer, with CNA

Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo, who is visiting Taiwan, yesterday reaffirmed the Pacific ally’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan during a military ceremony in Taipei presided over by President William Lai （賴清德） to welcome him for his first state visit since taking office.

Speaking during the military honors ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building, which fired a 21-gun salute and the countries’ national anthems played, Teo said that his trip, which started on Monday, marks his first official state visit to Taiwan since taking office last year.

He said he was moved by the “magnificent and grand military parade.”

“Such ceremonial tradition holds deep significance; it is not only a mark of respect for visiting friends, but also a symbol of mutual recognition between our nations, signifying the dignity of the government and people of Taiwan, and the strength of the bond of friendship that unites our two countries,” he said.

Tuvalu treasures its “special relationship with Taiwan, a relationship built on shared democratic values, mutual trust and unwavering cooperation,” the prime minister said, adding that bilateral ties have stood the test of time for the past 46 years.

Lai said the trip “not only symbolizes the strong and enduring friendship between our two countries, but also demonstrates [Teo’s] high regard and support for our diplomatic relations.”

Both countries have engaged in closer exchanges in areas such as public health and medicine, agriculture and fisheries, energy, information and communication technology, and talent cultivation, he said.

“Through Prime Minister Teo’s visit, the partnership between our two countries will be further advanced,” he said.

“Together, we will face the challenges posed by geopolitics and climate change, jointly enhancing our people’s well-being and our nations’ prosperity,” Lai added.

At the Presidential Office later, Teo signed three pacts, one to establish the legal framework to bolsters bilateral ties, one to promote fisheries cooperation and one to foster sports exchanges.

Teo and his 11-member delegation are scheduled to depart on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The delegation includes the leaders of two Tuvaluan islands — Tuitonga Pelosa of Niutao and Siose Teo of Funafuti, the ministry said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

President William Lai, center right, welcomes Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo, center left, in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. PHOTO: Ann Wang, reuters

