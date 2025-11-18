為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taipei 25th-richest city in the world: survey

    2025/11/18 03:00
    People walk in Xinyi District in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    People walk in Xinyi District in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taipei has been ranked the world’s 25th-richest city this year, with a GDP of US$867.83 billion, business magazine CEOWORLD said.

    Taipei was the only Taiwanese city to make it into the top 100 of the survey, which ranked 300 metropolises worldwide.

    “They are not just cities; they are economic ecosystems shaping how money moves, technology evolves and policy decisions ripple through the markets,” CEOWORLD said.

    Other Taiwanese cities were among the 300 richest cities in the world, with Taichung ranking 116th with a GDP of US$436 billion, Kaohsiung at 117th （US$433 billion）, Taoyuan at 152nd （US$334 billion） and Tainan at 174th （US$288 billion）.

    Tokyo was this year’s richest city in the world, with a “staggering” GDP of US$2.55 trillion, surpassing New York in second place, the magazine said.

    The Japanese capital remains a benchmark for operational excellence, technological sophistication and disciplined economic governance, it said.

    “Japan’s capital integrates innovation with infrastructure like few others — its transportation systems, financial networks and industrial supply chains operate with unmatched precision,” CEOWORLD said.

    Rounding out the top 10 （from third-richest city） were: Los Angeles （Long Beach, Anaheim）, London, Seoul, Paris, Chicago （Naperville, Elgin）, Osaka-Kobe, San Francisco （Oakland, Berkeley） and Shanghai, the magazine said.

    The top 10 accounted for nearly one-third of the global GDP, it added.

    Other high-ranking Asian cities included Beijing （11th）, Singapore （16th）, Shenzhen （21st）, Chongqing （26th）, Guangzhou （27th）, Hong Kong （29th）, Nagoya （30th） and Bangkok （46th）, CEOWORLD said.

    “Asia’s dominance in the 2025 rankings reflects a broader shift in global economic gravity eastward,” the magazine said.

