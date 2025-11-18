為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Alishan Forest Railway featured in Lonely Planet book

    2025/11/18 03:00
    A train travels through the Alishan Forest Recreation Area in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railway Corp

    A train travels through the Alishan Forest Recreation Area in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railway Corp

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The Alishan Forest Railway has been featured in international travel publisher Lonely Planet's Epic Train Trips of the World, making it Taiwan's only entry in the 200-route global guide.

    The book, released in September, highlights 13 rail routes in Asia and devotes a four-page chapter to the century-old mountain line, which climbs steeply across switchbacks from Chiayi to the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, passing through tea plantations, woodland and into the clouds.

    In a news release today, the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office said that the listing follows the full reopening of the main line last year, after years of reconstruction and repair work.

    Office Deputy Director Chou Heng-kai （周恆凱） said Lonely Planet's recognition helps spotlight the route's historical value and cultural significance.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

