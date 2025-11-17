《TAIPEI TIMES》 Student shares experience of life with facial tumor

College student Shih Yu-kuei, right, poses for a photo at the Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation’s meeting at the Lihpao Resort World Theater in Taichung yesterday. Photo: CNA

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

A 20-year-old with facial neurofibroma yesterday said that accepting her differences has helped her live her life to its fullest.

Shih Yu-kuei （施羽桂） talked about her experiences publicly for the first time at the Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation’s annual meeting at the Lihpao Resort World Theater in Taichung, where it awarded scholarships to 58 people with craniofacial conditions.

Speaking to an audience of 173 families and 587 participants, the college student said that when a tumor began to grow on the right side of her face in middle school, she began to feel separated from others.

She had her first surgery in high school, as she wanted to get her driver’s license, but the tumor was affecting her vision, she said.

When she looked in a mirror and saw her eye open again after the surgery, a new hope awoke in her, she said.

Neurofibroma grows continuously, but Shih has become increasingly resilient after undergoing four surgeries, she said.

This summer, she postponed another surgery to participate in the foundation’s youth camp.

Her team might have finished last in an icebreaker activity, but other teams helped them complete the challenges, giving her a sense of belonging she has not felt in a long time, Shih said.

It was hard for her to accept her differences, but when she realized that differences are a strength and accepted them, her world opened up, and she was able to do whatever she wanted, she said.

