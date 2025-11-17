為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 More than 1m apply for rent subsidies

    2025/11/17 03:00
    Commercial and residential buildings are pictured in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times

    Commercial and residential buildings are pictured in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times

    MORE BENEFITING: If 1 million applications are approved this year, the scheme would have subsidized more than 10 percent of families nationwide, a real-estate operator said

    By Hsu Yi-ping and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters

    More than 1 million households have applied for government rent subsidies this year, a record high since the scheme was launched in 2007, the National Land Management Agency said yesterday.

    The expanded NT$30 billion （US$963.1 million） rent subsidy scheme, which opened for applications on Jan. 1, was initially designed to support about 500,000 households nationwide.

    As of the end of last month, 1.02 million households applied for the subsidy, with the government approving more than 870,000 applications.

    That means the average number of approved applications is about 87,000 households per month, a real-estate operator said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    Combined with the applications that could be approved from this month to next month, more than 1 million application are expected to be approved this year, a milestone in the history of the subsidy program, they said.

    About 9.4 million residential buildings are tax-registered nationwide, while 9.71 million households are registered, they said.

    If 1 million applications are approved by the end of this year, the scheme would have subsidized more than 10 percent of families nationwide, the operator said.

    Of the six special municipalities, Taichung has the highest number of household receiving the rent subsidy, at nearly 200,000 for nearly NT$5.5 billion in subsidies from January to last month, agency data showed.

    The highest average monthly subsidy per household was in Taipei, at nearly NT$4,100, followed by New Taipei City and Taoyuan, both at about NT$3,300.

    The average monthly subsidy per household in Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung was about NT$2,700, while it was about NT$2,400 in other administrative areas.

    The scheme is part of the government’s policy to support families who do not own their homes, as well as single young adults, newlywed couples, families with underage children, and economically or socially disadvantaged individuals, amid high rents and housing prices in Taiwan, Colliers International Taiwan director Huang Shu-wei （黃舒衛） said.

    The main aim of the scheme is to help young people pursue their careers, thereby enhancing social stability and population mobility, Huang said, adding that the program can also help the government address the nation’s falling birthrate.

    The dual implementation of public housing and the rent subsidy schemes would lessen people’s housing burdens, enabling them to live in affordable rentals, housing researcher Ho Shih-chang （何世昌） said.

    However, the ratio of tenants ineligible for rent subsidies to those whose applications were approved is about 4:6, meaning that there are up to 1.4 million households in rentals nationwide, much more than the initially estimated 1 million households, Ho said.

    Starting from next year, the scheme would no longer provide subsidies to those living in illegal structures such as rooftop additions, unauthorized buildings or unregistered buildings, the Ministry of the Interior said.

    Such buildings have higher rates of public safety incidents, such as fire, and also make up a relatively small proportion of all subsidy applications, it said.

    The ministry would terminate rent subsidies for those living in illegal structures to encourage people to move to legal housing, it added.

    About 7.6 percent to 7.8 percent of all residential buildings are illegal structures that have already been listed for management by the government, agency data showed.

    The central government approved the Regulations for the Handling of Illegal Structures （違章建築處理辦法）, which authorizes local governments to establish their own guidelines for tackling illegal constructions, the ministry said.

    Given the obstacles to demolishing illegal structures, removing economic incentives such as rent subsidies for them is expected to curb their growth, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播