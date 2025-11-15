為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Frigid fangs of winter beckon with cold temps

    2025/11/15 03:00
    A woman bundles up against the cold in Taipei’s Neihu District on Jan. 13. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Temperatures could dip to 14°C early on Wednesday next week in areas north of central Taiwan, as well as in Yilan and Hualien counties in the east, the Central Weather Administration said yesterday.

    “Noticeable cooling” was expected across Taiwan on Wednesday, with lows of between 16°C and 17°C in southern Taiwan and Taitung County in the southeast, CWA forecaster Huang En-hung （黃恩鴻） said.

    However, warmer conditions are expected over this weekend, Huang said, with daytime highs of 26°C to 27°C in northern Taiwan and Yilan and Hualien counties, and 28°C to 30°C in central and southern Taiwan and Taitung.

    Today, brief showers are expected in eastern Taiwan, while other parts of Taiwan proper would see mostly cloudy and slightly warm conditions, Huang said.

    Moisture would increase slightly tomorrow, bringing scattered rain to greater Taipei, the north coast in Keelung, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula （恆春半島） in the south, he added.

    Temperatures should start dropping Monday next week when a cold front moves south, Huang said, adding that the cooler weather would be most noticeable on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

