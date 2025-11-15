《TAIPEI TIMES》 US announces plan to sell Taiwan arms

A technician works on an F-16 plane at an air force base in Hualien on April 8, 2023. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

BOOST IN CONFIDENCE:The sale sends a clear message of support for Taiwan and dispels rumors that US President Donald Trump ‘sold out’ the nation, an expert said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The US government on Thursday announced a possible sale to Taiwan of fighter jet parts, which was estimated to cost about US$330 million, in a move that an expert said “sends a clear message of support for Taiwan” amid fears that Washington might be wavering in its attitude toward Taipei.

It was the first announcement of an arms sale to Taiwan since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House earlier this year.

The proposed package includes non-standard components, spare and repair parts, consumables and accessories, as well repair and return support for the F-16, C-130 and Indigenous Defense Fighter aircraft, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency （DSCA） said.

It also includes technical and logistical support, the DSCA added.

The agency said it notified the US Congress of the proposed sale after the plan was approved by the US Department of State.

“This proposed sale serves US national, economic and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the DSCA said. “The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance and economic progress in the region.”

The Ministry of National Defense thanked the US for its continued efforts to help Taiwan maintain adequate self-defense capabilities under the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances.”

The arms sale would help the air force maintain combat readiness and bolster the nation’s air defense, while also boosting defense resilience and Taiwan’s ability to respond to China’s “gray zone” coercion, the ministry said.

Before Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） last month, the US president said that “Taiwan is Taiwan,” adding that he has great respect for Taiwan, Institute for National Defense and Security Research research fellow Su Tzu-yun （蘇紫雲） said.

The sale sends a clear message of support for Taiwan, dispeling rumors that Trump could have “sold out” the nation’s interests in a potential deal with China, he said.

Institute associate research fellow Shu Hsiao-huang （舒孝煌） said the arms sale aims to ensure the Taiwanese military is able to maintain proper readiness of its aircraft.

Spare parts are just as important as major equipment, because without them, the operational capability of weapons platforms cannot be maintained, Shu said.

With China’s threats against Taiwan becoming more intense, systems must be capable of countering emerging forms of warfare, he said, adding that the nation needs to assess its equipment requirements carefully and be clear about “what kind of war it is preparing to fight.”

