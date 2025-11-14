《TAIPEI TIMES》G7 ministers affirm importance of peace in Strait

The G7 foreign ministers meet in the Niagara region of Canada yesterday. Photo: Reuters

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer

The G7 foreign ministers today reiterated their “strong opposition” to any unilateral attempts to change the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait, particularly by force or coercion, following the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting earlier this week in Canada.

請繼續往下閱讀...

In a section on “regional security and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific,” the G7 leaders in a statement “emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

They encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues through constructive dialogue, while also expressing support for Taiwan’s "meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations."

The statement was issued today after the ministers’ meeting from Tuesday to yesterday in the Niagara region of Canada.

This is the fourth time this year that the G7 foreign ministers have reiterated this sentiment, showing that maintaining the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait is an international consensus, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said today

Taiwan would continue to cooperate with its democratic partners to safeguard regional peace, he added.

The G7 ministers also said they remain concerned about China’s increasing military build-up and activities, including the use of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons and restriction of movement in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s “rapid increase of nuclear weapons arsenal.”

The statement also called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and said it welcomed the ceasefire and release of hostages in the Gaza conflict.

Additional reporting by Kayleigh Madjar and CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法