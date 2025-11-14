為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》G7 ministers affirm importance of peace in Strait

    2025/11/14 03:00
    The G7 foreign ministers meet in the Niagara region of Canada yesterday. Photo: Reuters

    The G7 foreign ministers meet in the Niagara region of Canada yesterday. Photo: Reuters

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer

    The G7 foreign ministers today reiterated their “strong opposition” to any unilateral attempts to change the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait, particularly by force or coercion, following the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting earlier this week in Canada.

    In a section on “regional security and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific,” the G7 leaders in a statement “emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

    They encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues through constructive dialogue, while also expressing support for Taiwan’s "meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations."

    The statement was issued today after the ministers’ meeting from Tuesday to yesterday in the Niagara region of Canada.

    This is the fourth time this year that the G7 foreign ministers have reiterated this sentiment, showing that maintaining the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait is an international consensus, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said today

    Taiwan would continue to cooperate with its democratic partners to safeguard regional peace, he added.

    The G7 ministers also said they remain concerned about China’s increasing military build-up and activities, including the use of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons and restriction of movement in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s “rapid increase of nuclear weapons arsenal.”

    The statement also called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and said it welcomed the ceasefire and release of hostages in the Gaza conflict.

    Additional reporting by Kayleigh Madjar and CNA

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播