《TAIPEI TIMES》Chinese baseball league denies it has Brothers team

The logos of the CTBC Brothers baseball team is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

Chinese Professional Baseball （CPB） has denied claims that the league has added a team called the “Shanghai Brothers,” saying that a message announcing the team did not originate from the league, the Taipei-based Baseball Federation of Asia （BFA） said yesterday.

The Chinese Baseball Association is preparing to launch the CPB next year, with five cities participating, the BFA said in a statement.

A message that appeared to be posted online last week by the CPB showed five team names and their logos, including the Shanghai Brothers, whose logo closely resembled that of the CTBC Brothers team in Taiwan’s CPBL.

CTBC said that it was unaware of the Shanghai Brothers team, but would take action if necessary, and prioritize Taiwan’s interests and its baseball fans.

The BFA said that the CPB organizers informed the federation that there is no team called the Shanghai Brothers.

Information about this team did not originate from the CPB and should not be trusted, the federation said.

The CPB aims to improve the standard of baseball in China and support the establishment of an Asian Major League, the BFA said.

The BFA added that it had proposed an Asian Major League to push its member countries to improve.

Other BFA members, including Thailand, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, also have plans to form professional leagues, the BFA said.

As the level of baseball improves across Asia, competition between professional leagues is expected to drive the development of the Asian Major League, it said.

Asian teams would hopefully compete with North American teams, helping to raise the level of Asian baseball and eventually lead to competition with Major League Baseball in the US, it said.

As the BFA is headquartered in Taiwan, the rise of baseball in Asia positions the nation — ranked second globally by the World Baseball Softball Confederation — as a growing international hub for baseball.

