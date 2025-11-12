為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Chinese baseball league denies it has Brothers team

    2025/11/12 03:00
    The logos of the CTBC Brothers baseball team is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    The logos of the CTBC Brothers baseball team is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    Chinese Professional Baseball （CPB） has denied claims that the league has added a team called the “Shanghai Brothers,” saying that a message announcing the team did not originate from the league, the Taipei-based Baseball Federation of Asia （BFA） said yesterday.

    The Chinese Baseball Association is preparing to launch the CPB next year, with five cities participating, the BFA said in a statement.

    A message that appeared to be posted online last week by the CPB showed five team names and their logos, including the Shanghai Brothers, whose logo closely resembled that of the CTBC Brothers team in Taiwan’s CPBL.

    CTBC said that it was unaware of the Shanghai Brothers team, but would take action if necessary, and prioritize Taiwan’s interests and its baseball fans.

    The BFA said that the CPB organizers informed the federation that there is no team called the Shanghai Brothers.

    Information about this team did not originate from the CPB and should not be trusted, the federation said.

    The CPB aims to improve the standard of baseball in China and support the establishment of an Asian Major League, the BFA said.

    The BFA added that it had proposed an Asian Major League to push its member countries to improve.

    Other BFA members, including Thailand, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, also have plans to form professional leagues, the BFA said.

    As the level of baseball improves across Asia, competition between professional leagues is expected to drive the development of the Asian Major League, it said.

    Asian teams would hopefully compete with North American teams, helping to raise the level of Asian baseball and eventually lead to competition with Major League Baseball in the US, it said.

    As the BFA is headquartered in Taiwan, the rise of baseball in Asia positions the nation — ranked second globally by the World Baseball Softball Confederation — as a growing international hub for baseball.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播