《TAIPEI TIMES》Population declines for 22nd consecutive month

The nation’s population last month declined for the 22nd consecutive month, data released yesterday by the Ministry of the Interior showed.

A total of 9,458 babies were born last month, 855 more than in September, but a 2,612 decrease （22 percent） from the same time last year, the data showed.

Last month’s figure is equivalent to about one birth every 4.7 minutes and corresponds to an annual crude birthrate of 4.78 per 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, 15,908 deaths were reported, equivalent to approximately one death every 2.8 minutes, 521 more than in and 457 more than in October last year, the data showed.

The crude death rate for the month stood at 8.03 per 1,000 people. The natural population decrease — the difference between births and deaths — was 6,450.

Net migration increased by 272 people last month, with 62,594 people immigrating and 62,322 emigrating, the data showed.

Combined with the natural decrease, Taiwan’s total population declined by 6,178 from the previous month.

As of the end of last month, Taiwan’s population was 23,310,853 — a decrease of 91,951 people compared with the same period last year. That translates to an average daily decline of 251.92 people.

Demographic data showed that people aged 14 and younger accounted for only 11.55 percent of the population （2,693,562）, while those aged 15 to 64 made up 68.55 percent （15,979,394）.

The population of those aged 65 and older was 4,637,897, or 19.9 percent, putting Taiwan on the verge of becoming a “super-aged society,” defined by the UN as a society where at least 20 percent of the population is 65 or older.

Among all municipalities, Taipei had the highest proportion of residents aged 65 and older, at 24 percent, while Hsinchu County had the lowest, at 14.95 percent.

In addition, 10,735 couples married last month, of which, 10,428 were heterosexual marriages and 307 were same-sex marriages, Ministry of the Interior data showed.

That corresponds to an annual crude marriage rate of 5.42 per 1,000 people.

However, 4,511 couples divorced last month, 4,434 of which were in heterosexual couples and 77 in same-sex marriages, with the crude divorce rate standing at 2.28 per 1,000 people, ministry data showed.

