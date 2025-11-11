《TAIPEI TIMES》Woman advocating forceful takeover of Taiwan reported

Chinese national Qian Li is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screenshot from Qian’s Facebook livestream

By Chen Yu-fu and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

The government has received complaints from Chinese spouses in Taiwan about a woman named Qian Li’s （錢麗） activities, who allegedly set up a Facebook page to advocate for China’s use of force to take over Taiwan, an official said yesterday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Qian’s Facebook activities alerted some civic groups and Chinese spouses.

“After people filed complaints, the government revoked Qian’s permanent residency and household registration. She is currently only granted to stay due to family reasons, and her case is being reviewed, with a decision anticipated in the coming days,” the official said.

Qian on social media criticized the government for revoking her permanent residency.

She also said that she can still use the National Health Insurance （NHI） system.

As Qian is allowed to stay in Taiwan, she can still use the NHI system, but that does not mean she was granted long-term residency, the official said.

“If the government revokes her permission to stay for family reasons, then she can no longer use the NHI or work in Taiwan,” they added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

