為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Woman advocating forceful takeover of Taiwan reported

    2025/11/11 03:00
    Chinese national Qian Li is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screenshot from Qian’s Facebook livestream

    Chinese national Qian Li is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screenshot from Qian’s Facebook livestream

    By Chen Yu-fu and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

    The government has received complaints from Chinese spouses in Taiwan about a woman named Qian Li’s （錢麗） activities, who allegedly set up a Facebook page to advocate for China’s use of force to take over Taiwan, an official said yesterday.

    The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Qian’s Facebook activities alerted some civic groups and Chinese spouses.

    “After people filed complaints, the government revoked Qian’s permanent residency and household registration. She is currently only granted to stay due to family reasons, and her case is being reviewed, with a decision anticipated in the coming days,” the official said.

    Qian on social media criticized the government for revoking her permanent residency.

    She also said that she can still use the National Health Insurance （NHI） system.

    As Qian is allowed to stay in Taiwan, she can still use the NHI system, but that does not mean she was granted long-term residency, the official said.

    “If the government revokes her permission to stay for family reasons, then she can no longer use the NHI or work in Taiwan,” they added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播