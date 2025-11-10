《TAIPEI TIMES》 Most Taiwanese think their community is safe

A police officer stands in an MRT train in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taipei Police Department’s Rapid Transit Division

By Yao Yue-hung, Chiu Chun-fu and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

More than 90 percent of people think the public safety situation in their community is “good,” while 82.25 percent said they were “satisfied” with their administrative region’s safety status, a survey by the National Police Agency showed.

請繼續往下閱讀...

While this was the fifth straight year the community （91.78 percent） and administrative region indices measured more than 90 percent and 80 percent respectively, only 51.32 percent said they were satisfied with the safety situation in the entire nation.

The nation’s safety rating increased by 5 percent from last year, but was still significantly lower than the other two indices.

Negative media coverage and news of major security incidents could easily influence the public perception of safety in the nation, hence the disparity between national and local indices, a ranking NPA official said.

The NPA is focused on combating telecom fraud, with a priority to crack down on criminal organizations offering high-return investments or pretending to be police officers, the official said.

Authorities aim to cut money flows to such criminal organizations and confiscate illegal profits, they said.

Police have received 14,109 reports on fraud cases in September, averaging 470 a day, with victims losing a cumulativeNT$6.7 billion （US$215.9 million）, averaging NT$223.3 million a day, NPA data showed.

The numbers for September were an improvement from a year earlier, when 18,015 cases were reported, with losses totaling NT$11.9 billion.

The Ministry of the Interior on Oct. 1 started offering rewards to people providing tip-offs regarding fraud, with the highest reward being NT$10 million.

Only those who are the first to report a case could receive awards, and they need to go to a local police unit or a judiciary body to file the claim in person, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法