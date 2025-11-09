《TAIPEI TIMES》 Two telecoms to end 4G unlimited plans at resellers

The National Communications Commission building in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Although two telecoms have stopped providing unlimited 4G data packages at authorized third-party retailers, the plans would continue to be available to customers, National Communications Commission （NCC） Chief Secretary Huang Wen-che （黃文哲） said at the legislature’s Transportation Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Wang Hung-wei （王鴻薇） said Taiwan Mobile and Far Eastone Telecommunications have stopped offering unlimited 4G data packages at resellers this month, but people can still subscribe to the plans through the telecoms’ direct stores or Web sites.

Wang said she would file a complaint with the Fair Trade Commission if Chunghwa Telecom followed suit, as this could constitute a “concerted monopolistic conduct” under the Fair Trade Act （公平交易法）.

She accused the nation’s three largest telecoms of engaging in concerted action to monopolize the 5G market, saying customers must sign a one-year contract if they want unlimited 5G data, the cheapest of which is NT$1,399 per month.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Chi-chang （蔡其昌） said there are more than 10 million 4G subscribers in Taiwan, but telecoms have been pushing subscribers to upgrade to 5G, as if 4G services would soon be terminated.

Many consumers are concerned that they would no longer be able to subscribe to 4G plans, he added.

Huang said 5G services are more expensive, as some of them are bundled with 5G mobile phones, which cost more than 4G phones, adding that there are no signs of collusive monopolistic practices so far.

“The 4G services would continue to be available to the public, but we will look into the 5G monthly plans offered to subscribers,” Huang said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is Chunghwa Telecom’s largest shareholder.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shih-kai （陳世凱） said he had not been informed by Chunghwa Telecom of any plans to terminate 4G services or plans, adding that he would follow up on the matter with the telecom.

