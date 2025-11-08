為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Preview of film on Taiwan Premier12 victory released

    2025/11/08 03:00
    A frame from the documentary Hero! Hito! Road to Champions is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Activator Co via CNA

    KEEP BELIEVING: The film interviewed people involved, who described the process of putting the team together amid criticism the players were not good enough

    By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA

    A preview of the documentary Hero! Hito! Road to Champions （冠軍之路） was released yesterday, which features star players and Taiwan manager Tseng Hao-chu （曾豪駒） recounting Taiwan’s path to victory at the WBSC Premier12 tournament last year.

    The preview, which was uploaded to YouTube, was for a documentary scheduled for release on Jan. 1. It features Taiwan captain Chen Chieh-hsien （陳傑憲）, Lyle Lin （林家正） and other people who participated in the 12-team tournament, which was played in Taiwan, Mexico and Japan from Nov. 9 to 24 last year.

    Adata Technology （威剛科技）, which produced the film, said that it traveled throughout Taiwan, as well as to Japan and the US, to interview about 70 players, coaches and other people involved in Taiwan’s winning run from its group-stage games in Taiwan to the finals in Japan.

    It recorded about 300 hours of footage, Adata said in a statement.

    Director Lungnan Isak Fangas said that he hopes the documentary gets across the message that people should “never look down on yourself, but keep on believing and miracles can happen.”

    The preview showed interviews with Tseng, Chen and Lin as the team’s leading players, as well as cheerleaders, and scouts and coaches, who described the process of putting the team together amid criticism that the players were not good enough.

    Interviews were also conducted with key players from Japan, the US, Cuba and other people at the tournament, including Japan star pitcher Shosei Togo.

    In related news, Chen, who plays for the Uni-President Lions in the CPBL, released a book about the winning Premier12 run and his wider baseball career.

    “Through my book, hopefully more people would better understand what players go through during games, their mental state and how to deal with pressure,” he said.

    “It explains how teammates work together and shows how they deal with injuries and wanting to quit, as well as times of hope and renewed enthusiasm,” Chen said.

    “The book is reflective, but I hope it also passes on to the younger generation a love for baseball,” he said.

    “It is my gift to the fans and to help develop baseball in Taiwan,” he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

