《TAIPEI TIMES》Ministry warns of scams amid cash handout launch

The Ministry of Finance yesterday urged people to be on the lookout for phishing scams, as registration is to begin today for the government’s NT$10,000 cash distribution.

Four fraudulent Web sites intended to trick users into believing they were government sites were detected through a real-time monitoring system on Friday and Sunday, and have been promptly dealt with, the ministry said in a statement.

The fake Web sites are twmof.xyz, cgbs.shop, twmof.info and cgsss.info, it said.

Government Web sites end with “.gov.tw,” it said, adding that no additional numbers or letters ever appear after the dot preceding the “gov” portion of official Web addresses.

The government never sends texts or e-mails instructing anyone to withdraw money or register, nor does it call people to ask them to use automated teller machines （ATMs） or online banking for transfers, it said.

The ministry urged people to stay vigilant and avoid falling for scams that could expose their personal information, opening them up to theft or fraud.

The ministry said it has formed a cross-agency anti-fraud task force with the Ministry of Digital Affairs and Financial Information Service Co to monitoring for fake Web addresses or logos online.

Internet service providers were immediately ordered to stop resolving or restrict access to the addresses, while network service providers were instructed to make the sites inaccessible to prevent people from mistakenly clicking on them, as required under Article 42 of the Fraud Crime Hazard Prevention Act （詐欺犯罪危害防制條例）, it said.

Protective measures are immediately activated when a fraudulent site is detected, the finance ministry said, adding that the government would fully prosecute any criminal activity.

The universal cash handout can be collected through registration for direct deposit, ATM withdrawal or post office withdrawal.

From 8am today, online registration for the cash handout would begin on the government’s official Web site （https://10000.gov.tw） in stages based on the last digit of the applicant’s national ID number or Alien Resident Certificate number.

Those whose numbers end in zero or one can register today, followed by two or three tomorrow, four or five on Friday, six or seven on Saturday, and eight or nine on Sunday.

Registration would be open online regardless of the ID number from Monday next week to April 30 next year, with the option to modify and verify information available starting on Thursday next week.

The funds are expected to be deposited sequentially starting on Tuesday next week at the earliest, according to each bank’s operating procedures.

