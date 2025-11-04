為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan’s Wang, Chiu clinch doubles title

    2025/11/04 03:00
    Taiwan’s Wang Chi-lin, left, returns to Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani as Chiu Hsiang-chieh looks on in the Hylo Open men’s doubles final at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Badmintonphoto

    Taiwan’s Wang Chi-lin, left, returns to Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani as Chiu Hsiang-chieh looks on in the Hylo Open men’s doubles final at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Badmintonphoto

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Two-time Olympic gold medalist Wang Chi-lin and his new doubles partner Chiu Hsiang-chieh on Sunday clinched the men’s doubles title at the Hylo Open in Germany, their biggest success of the year.

    Wang and Chiu, ranked 21st in the world, upset the world No. 11 pairing Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia 21-19, 21-18 to secure their first championship in a Super 500 tournament or above this year.

    Earlier in the season, the Taiwanese pair won the Super 300-level Taipei Open, but in other competitions they made it no further than the round-of-16. In the first two months after teaming up last year, they finished third in two Super 500 tournaments.

    After the match, Wang praised Chiu, his partner since late August last year.

    “It must be tough for him to adjust to the intensity at this level, but I can see that he keeps improving and breaking away from the playing style he was used to,” Wang said.

    Wang’s former partner Lee Yang, with whom he won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in Tokyo and Paris, semi-retired after the Paris Games and formally hung up his racket following last year’s World Tour Finals.

    Wang said the Hylo Open title was “just the beginning,” even as he noted that many top players from Japan, South Korea and China did not compete in Germany.

    Following his win, Wang said that he would return to Taiwan for a medical checkup, as he was experiencing some tightness and pain in his right shoulder during matches.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播