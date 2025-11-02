為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Foreigners on a layover to get NT$600 vouchers

    2025/11/02 03:00
    Travelers walk through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Foreign travelers entering Taiwan on a short layover via Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport are receiving NT$600 gift vouchers from yesterday, the Tourism Administration said, adding that it hopes the incentive would boost tourism consumption at the airport.

    The program, which allows travelers holding non-Taiwan passports who enter the country during a layover of up to 24 hours to claim a voucher, aims to promote attractions at the airport, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

    To participate, travelers must sign up on the campaign Web site, the agency said.

    They can then present their passport and boarding pass for their connecting international flight to collect their voucher at the Tourism Administration’s Visitor Service Centers in Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 at the airport.

    The voucher is valid at participating merchants within the airport, including restaurants, duty-free stores, souvenir shops and other retail services.

    A list of participating merchants is available on the campaign Web site for easy reference, it added.

    As Taiwan’s major international gateway, Taoyuan airport sees a large number of transit passengers, including 178,698 transit passengers last year, Taoyuan International Airport Corp said.

    Through the voucher campaign, the agency said it aims to encourage more international travelers to utilize their layover time to experience Taiwan’s food, culture and airport amenities.

    The campaign also aims to stimulate business growth for airport merchants and foster the diversified development of Taiwan’s tourism economy, it added.

    The “Enter Taiwan, Enjoy a Gift” campaign is now open for online registration and is to run through Oct. 31 next year.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

