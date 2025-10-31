《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cabinet seeks to ban parole for major violent crimes

A person holds on to a prison bar in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Kuan-bei, Taipei Times

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a draft bill to strip the possibility of parole for criminals sentenced to 10 years or more for murder, attempted murder or child abuse resulting in severe injury or death.

The Cabinet said in its proposal that the new rule aims to “deter major violent crime.”

It was approved as part of a broader package of amendments drafted by the Ministry of Justice, but must still be reviewed by the Judicial Yuan before moving to the legislature.

Other amendments in the package seek to address Constitutional Court judgements issued between 2021 and last year concerning parole and death penalty conditions.

One of the proposals would bar courts from imposing the death penalty on defendants whose judgement was found to be impaired by mental or cognitive illness during the crime or trial.

The Criminal Code currently exempts only those younger than 18 or older than 80 from capital punishment.

A Constitutional Court ruling last year found that sentencing someone to death while they are unable to defend themselves due to cognitive impairment breaches their constitutional right to a fair legal defense.

The court added that such punishment conflicts with Article 19 of the Criminal Code, which states that people may have their sentence reduced when their ability to recognize the illegality of their actions is impaired due to cognitive conditions.

