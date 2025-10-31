為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cabinet seeks to ban parole for major violent crimes

    2025/10/31 03:00
    A person holds on to a prison bar in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Kuan-bei, Taipei Times

    A person holds on to a prison bar in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Kuan-bei, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a draft bill to strip the possibility of parole for criminals sentenced to 10 years or more for murder, attempted murder or child abuse resulting in severe injury or death.

    The Cabinet said in its proposal that the new rule aims to “deter major violent crime.”

    It was approved as part of a broader package of amendments drafted by the Ministry of Justice, but must still be reviewed by the Judicial Yuan before moving to the legislature.

    Other amendments in the package seek to address Constitutional Court judgements issued between 2021 and last year concerning parole and death penalty conditions.

    One of the proposals would bar courts from imposing the death penalty on defendants whose judgement was found to be impaired by mental or cognitive illness during the crime or trial.

    The Criminal Code currently exempts only those younger than 18 or older than 80 from capital punishment.

    A Constitutional Court ruling last year found that sentencing someone to death while they are unable to defend themselves due to cognitive impairment breaches their constitutional right to a fair legal defense.

    The court added that such punishment conflicts with Article 19 of the Criminal Code, which states that people may have their sentence reduced when their ability to recognize the illegality of their actions is impaired due to cognitive conditions.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖 圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播