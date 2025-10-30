《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hon Hai to join alliance building robotaxi service

A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei on Oct. 8 last year. Photo: Ann Wang, REUTERS

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co （鴻海精密） yesterday said it is partnering with Nvidia Corp, Stellantis NV and Uber Technologies Inc to jointly develop self-driving vehicles and deploy a global robotaxi service.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group （富士康科技集團）, in a statement said that the alliance aims to accelerate the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles worldwide, centered around Nvidia’s artificial intelligence （AI）-powered self-driving systems.

Hon Hai said it would provide “hardware and integration know-how” to combine Nvidia’s technology with the vehicle platforms of Stellantis, while Uber would leverage its global network to operate robotaxi services.

“Autonomous mobility is a strategic priority within Foxconn’s EV [electric vehicle] program,” Hon Hai chairman Young Liu （劉揚偉） was quoted as saying in the statement.

On Tuesday, Liu at Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference in Washington said that Hon Hai is working closely with Nvidia to build AI-related infrastructure and integrate AI into its manufacturing processes.

The efforts include an ongoing project to integrate AI into Hon Hai’s manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, plans that were made public for the first time at the conference, according to a separate statement issued by Hon Hai.

The project would leverage Nvidia’s AI systems to simulate factory scenarios, build thermal analysis software, plan routes for robots that move around in the factory and monitor manufacturing operations, the company said.

The Houston facility would be the first to deploy humanoid robots, powered by the Nvidia Isaac GR00T N model, on its production lines to create a “benchmark AI smart factory,” Nvidia said.

Meanwhile, Hon Hai said it would continue to expand its AI-related production lines in the US, with additional facilities planned in Texas, Wisconsin and California in partnership with Nvidia to meet growing customer demand.

Hon Hai has been operating in the US since 1985, and operates more than 40 facilities across 12 states, according to its Web site.

