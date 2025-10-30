為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hon Hai to join alliance building robotaxi service

    2025/10/30 03:00
    A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei on Oct. 8 last year. Photo: Ann Wang, REUTERS

    A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei on Oct. 8 last year. Photo: Ann Wang, REUTERS

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Hon Hai Precision Industry Co （鴻海精密） yesterday said it is partnering with Nvidia Corp, Stellantis NV and Uber Technologies Inc to jointly develop self-driving vehicles and deploy a global robotaxi service.

    Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group （富士康科技集團）, in a statement said that the alliance aims to accelerate the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles worldwide, centered around Nvidia’s artificial intelligence （AI）-powered self-driving systems.

    Hon Hai said it would provide “hardware and integration know-how” to combine Nvidia’s technology with the vehicle platforms of Stellantis, while Uber would leverage its global network to operate robotaxi services.

    “Autonomous mobility is a strategic priority within Foxconn’s EV [electric vehicle] program,” Hon Hai chairman Young Liu （劉揚偉） was quoted as saying in the statement.

    On Tuesday, Liu at Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference in Washington said that Hon Hai is working closely with Nvidia to build AI-related infrastructure and integrate AI into its manufacturing processes.

    The efforts include an ongoing project to integrate AI into Hon Hai’s manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, plans that were made public for the first time at the conference, according to a separate statement issued by Hon Hai.

    The project would leverage Nvidia’s AI systems to simulate factory scenarios, build thermal analysis software, plan routes for robots that move around in the factory and monitor manufacturing operations, the company said.

    The Houston facility would be the first to deploy humanoid robots, powered by the Nvidia Isaac GR00T N model, on its production lines to create a “benchmark AI smart factory,” Nvidia said.

    Meanwhile, Hon Hai said it would continue to expand its AI-related production lines in the US, with additional facilities planned in Texas, Wisconsin and California in partnership with Nvidia to meet growing customer demand.

    Hon Hai has been operating in the US since 1985, and operates more than 40 facilities across 12 states, according to its Web site.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播