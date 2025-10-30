為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Boosting defense not a provocation, but a deterrent: Lai

    2025/10/30 03:00
    President William Lai, right, speaks at a military promotion ceremony at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    President William Lai, right, speaks at a military promotion ceremony at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    By Chen Yun and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

    Boosting national defense is not a provocation, but to deter an invasion, and safeguard Taiwan’s democracy and freedom, President William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday.

    “Investing in our armed forces is investing in peace,” Lai said at a ceremony to promote military officers at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

    China is continuing its “gray zone” tactics, using military intimidation in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, he added.

    “Its actions are designed to put pressure on our troops, while they also threaten regional security and disrupt global economic development,” he said.

    “Taiwan must have resolute determination to safeguard the homeland, deter annexation or invasion, as well as moves to force unification,” Lai said.

    “Taiwan would boost its asymmetrical warfare capabilities by adding more high-tech networks and hardware systems,” he said.

    “We shall introduce new training methods, new strategic concepts, new equipment and new technologies to modernize Taiwan’s military and make it more flexible,” he said.

    The armed forces should work together toward these goals, implementing the concepts into every unit, he added.

    Lai congratulated four officers who were promoted to major general: Liang Ting-wei （梁庭蔚）, Lee Chen-hua （李振華）, Hu Chih-hua （胡志華） and Lo Wei-chung （羅偉中）.

    Liang was promoted for his work as head of a command to assist with relief and recovery efforts in Hualien County following Typhoon Ragasa last month.

    Lee, an air force officer, was promoted for his work redesigning and deploying air routes.

    Hu, a Mirage fighter pilot, was promoted for his outstanding record in flying and his work at air show demonstrations.

    Lo was promoted for overseeing reforms at National Defense University in Taoyuan, as well as success with student recruitment efforts and course curriculum improvements.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播