《TAIPEI TIMES》 Boosting defense not a provocation, but a deterrent: Lai

By Chen Yun and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

Boosting national defense is not a provocation, but to deter an invasion, and safeguard Taiwan’s democracy and freedom, President William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday.

“Investing in our armed forces is investing in peace,” Lai said at a ceremony to promote military officers at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

China is continuing its “gray zone” tactics, using military intimidation in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, he added.

“Its actions are designed to put pressure on our troops, while they also threaten regional security and disrupt global economic development,” he said.

“Taiwan must have resolute determination to safeguard the homeland, deter annexation or invasion, as well as moves to force unification,” Lai said.

“Taiwan would boost its asymmetrical warfare capabilities by adding more high-tech networks and hardware systems,” he said.

“We shall introduce new training methods, new strategic concepts, new equipment and new technologies to modernize Taiwan’s military and make it more flexible,” he said.

The armed forces should work together toward these goals, implementing the concepts into every unit, he added.

Lai congratulated four officers who were promoted to major general: Liang Ting-wei （梁庭蔚）, Lee Chen-hua （李振華）, Hu Chih-hua （胡志華） and Lo Wei-chung （羅偉中）.

Liang was promoted for his work as head of a command to assist with relief and recovery efforts in Hualien County following Typhoon Ragasa last month.

Lee, an air force officer, was promoted for his work redesigning and deploying air routes.

Hu, a Mirage fighter pilot, was promoted for his outstanding record in flying and his work at air show demonstrations.

Lo was promoted for overseeing reforms at National Defense University in Taoyuan, as well as success with student recruitment efforts and course curriculum improvements.

