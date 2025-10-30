為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei mayor says Nvidia site plans confirmed

    2025/10/30 03:00
    Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an speaks at the Taipei City Council yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

    Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an speaks at the Taipei City Council yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    US chipmaker Nvidia Corp has confirmed its Taiwan headquarters would be built on Beitou Shilin Technology Park’s （北投士林科技園區） T17 and T18 plots in Taipei, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） told a meeting of the Taipei City Council yesterday, adding that the city government would fast-track administrative procedures to help the company establish its presence as soon as possible.

    A videoconference earlier in the day with Nvidia produced three conclusions, Chiang said at the meeting, which discussed the special municipality’s policy plans and budget for next year.

    The conclusions were that the company’s headquarters would be built on the 3.89 hectares of the combined T17 and T18 plots; Nvidia hopes the city would promptly terminate its contract with Shin Kong Life Insurance Co （新光人壽）, which holds development rights for the land; and the city would accelerate administrative steps to facilitate the investment, Chiang said.

    Deputy Taipei Mayor Lee Shu-chuan （李四川） told reporters before the meeting that Shin Kong Life is expected to submit cost estimates this week and finalize a termination deal with the city government by next week.

    The plan was the result of negotiations between Nvidia, the city government and Shin Kong Life, Chiang said.

    Once the insurer and the city reach an agreement to terminate their contract, the city government would provide a cleared site and grant Nvidia special surface rights under a project-based model, he said.

    The termination agreement could be completed by the end of next month, with a formal contract between the city and Nvidia expected by the middle of next year, he said.

    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Taipei City Councilor Yang Chih-tou （楊植斗） said that the announcement might improve Shin Kong Life’s bargaining position.

    KMT Taipei City Councilor Kuo Chao-yen （郭昭巖） said that the compensation for terminating the contract — NT$2.99 billion （US$97.62 million） in land-use rights fees, NT$279 million in rent and NT$365 million in performance bonds, totaling NT$3.63 billion — should be reviewed by independent third party lawyers and accountants to ensure fairness.

    Nvidia founder and chief executive officer Jensen Huang （黃仁勳） in May said that his company would establish its new Taiwan headquarters in “Beitou Shilin,” with the facility to be named Nvidia Constellation.

    Once the contract with Shin Kong Life is terminated by mutual agreement, the municipality plans to invoke special land-right provisions under the Land Expropriation Act （土地徵收條例） to help Nvidia secure the site, a process estimated to take one to two months, the city government said.

    All administrative procedures — including urban planning, land-use adjustments and infrastructure coordination — would be accelerated to facilitate Nvidia’s move into the site, city officials said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    The T17 plot of Beitou Shilin Science Park is pictured in Taipei on May 19. Photo: CNA

    The T17 plot of Beitou Shilin Science Park is pictured in Taipei on May 19. Photo: CNA

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播