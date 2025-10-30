《TAIPEI TIMES》 Minister thanks Trump and Takaichi

Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

TOKYO SUMMIT: The new Japanese PM’s words have demonstrated Japan’s ‘firm position on urging the prioritization of cross-strait peace,’ the foreign ministry said

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） yesterday thanked US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for supporting peace in the Taiwan Strait, a day after the two at a summit in Tokyo emphasized the importance of regional stability and ahead of a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） in South Korea today.

The previous day’s meeting was the first time Takaichi had met with the US leader since becoming Japanese prime minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Since taking office on Tuesday last week, Takaichi has urged the international community to maintain cross-strait stability and check authoritarian expansion, the ministry said, citing her speeches at the ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit in Malaysia this week, and her meeting with Trump.

Her announcements demonstrated Japan’s “firm position on urging the international community to prioritize cross-strait peace,” which plays an integral role in global security and prosperity, the ministry said.

“As a responsible member of the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan is committed to enhancing its self-defense capabilities,” it said.

Taiwan would “defend the freedom, openness, peace, and prosperity of Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific” region with Japan and other like-minded countries, it added.

Separately, the Presidential Office said that Taiwan welcomes dialogue that could reduce regional tensions ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting.

The government views with positivity any efforts aimed at decreasing the risks of military conflict and facilitating peaceful development in the region, Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo （郭雅慧） told reporters.

Taiwan is especially thankful for Washington’s support for Taiwanese security and democracy, as demonstrated by statements by US officials at the UN General Assembly and the US-Japan-South Korea joint declaration, Kuo said.

During his summit with Takaichi, Trump reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and US opposition to attempts to unilaterally change to the “status quo,” Kuo said.

The US and Japanese leaders’ comments were affirmations that the international consensus about Taiwan still holds, she said, adding that the nation communicates closely with the Trump administration.

Taiwan continues to work with Washington to maintain peace and stability in the Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

In related news, National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen （蔡明彥） said that the structural rivalry between the US and China would test Trump’s and Xi’s efforts today to moderate the competition between their nations.

The meeting is expected to revolve around topics concerning trade, economics and mechanisms governing a managed competition, Tsai said.

Washington and Beijing appeared to have adopted an approach to first handle fentanyl and exports of rare earths before confronting more difficult issues, he said.

The process would give Trump and Xi leeway to show some accomplishments to their domestic audiences, and cultivate an atmosphere of being positive and reasonable, he said.

However, the competition between the two nations stems from enduring structural issues, including clashing national security interests and technology controls that defy easy solutions, Tsai said.

Although the talks might broach geopolitical topics, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already assured the international community that Trump would not use Taiwan as a bargaining chip in negotiating with Xi, Tsai said.

Should issues concerning Taiwan become part of the talks, Trump’s advisers and staff would furnish him with the appropriate guidance, he said, adding that the bureau would closely observe the talks.

Additional reporting by Fang Wei-li

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hold up signed documents regarding securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earths, at a bilateral meeting in Tokyo, Japan, October 28. Photo:Reuters

