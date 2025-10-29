《TAIPEI TIMES》 Monkeys clinch Taiwan Series title

The Rakuten Monkeys players throw in the air manager Kenji Furukubo at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on Monday after winning the CPBL’s Taiwan Series championship. Photo: CNA

RECORD: Veteran Lin Hung-yu, at 39 years and 219 days old, became the oldest player to record four hits in a Taiwan Series game and was picked the Game MVP

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Rakuten Monkeys on Monday outlasted the CTBC Brothers 9-7 in Game 5 of the CPBL’s Taiwan Series in Taichung to capture the championship.

The title marked the Monkeys franchise’s eighth CPBL championship and the first since Rakuten took over the team in 2020. It was also only the second time in league history that a challenger defeated a half-season champion to claim the title.

The last team to accomplish that feat was the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions in 2007.

Under CPBL rules, teams with the best record in either half of the season secure a post-season berth.

The team with the higher winning percentage between the two half-season champions advances directly to the Taiwan Series, while the other must play a best-of-five playoff series with a one-win advantage. The challenger spot goes to the team with the highest overall winning percentage across the full season.

Finishing the regular season with the second-best record in the six-team league, the Monkeys dropped their first playoff game to the Uni-Lions, but won the next three to advance to the Taiwan Series. They went on to lose only Game 3 against the Brothers in the championship series.

The Monkeys overcame a four-run deficit to force extra innings after tying the game at seven runs apiece. In the top of the 11th inning, with a runner on first, veteran Lin Hung-yu launched a two-run homer to deep left field, lifting the Monkeys to their fourth win in the best-of-seven series.

In addition to the decisive blast, Lin collected three singles and a walk for a total of four RBIs, earning Game Most Valuable Player （MVP） honor. At 39 years and 219 days old, he became the oldest player to record four hits in a Taiwan Series game.

The previous record was held by the league’s all-time home run leader, Ngayaw Ake, his former teammate, who achieved it at age 37 years and 285 days.

Monkeys closer Chu Cheng-yang also set a new record with four saves in the series.

The team’s Pedro Fernandez was named MVP of the Series after allowing just two runs over 13 innings across two appearances, striking out 15 batters.

